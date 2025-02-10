Tara Davis-Woodhall makes major announcement as she reveals split from longtime sponsor amid Indoor Track season

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently made a major announcement. The Olympic gold medalist revealed that she, alongside her husband Hunter Woodhall, was splitting from their long-time sponsor Lululemon, after a three-year-long partnership.

The Woodhalls first partnered up with Lululemon as global ambassadors for the brand in 2022. At that time, the couple had revealed that Davis-Woodhall had been hoping to sign with the brand ever since she was a collegiate athlete.

Over the years, the Woodhalls have consistently praised Lululemon for their products as well as the company's values and commitment to diversity and inclusion.

On Monday (February 10), amidst the ongoing indoor track and field season, Tara Davis-Woodhall took to Instagram to announce that she and her husband were moving forward into 2025 without Lululemon as their sponsor. She wrote,

“We can't thank Lululemon enough for all the love and support over the past 3 years. Although we have chosen to move forward without Lululemon as our sponsor, we're so grateful for all the opportunities together. Thankful for every person within the company that inspired us and believed in us. We have gained so many new friends.”

“In our time together we made history, winning Lululemon's first Olympic T&F Gold Medal, first Paralympic T&F Gold Medal, (and) first T&F World Champion. We broke records as you helped us with our goal of CHANGING the sport, and becoming better athletes and people. We're so excited for the future of Track AND field, and our campaign," she went on to add.

Tara Davis-Woodhall shares inspirational message as she gears up for 2025

Davis-Woodhall at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall had an incredible year on the field in 2024. She began her season competing indoors, claiming wins at the Razorback Invitational and the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old then moved on to the USA Indoor Championships, placing first in the long jump. She followed this up with an appearance at the World Indoor Championships, where she won gold with a 7.07m.

Davis-Woodhall began her outdoor season in May, winning the Arkansas Twilight and the USATF New York City Grand Prix. Up next, she claimed a win at the US Olympic Trials and followed this up with a gold-medal finish at the Paris Olympics. The American wrapped up her season unbeaten at the Rome Diamond League.

Now, as she gears up for the 2025 season, Tara Davis-Woodhall recently shared an inspirational message. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself training, and wrote,

“Keep being you.”

As of now, Tara Davis-Woodhall is yet to announce her competition schedule for the 2025 season. However, the long jumper will likely be focused on the 2025 World Championships, where she will hope to win her maiden gold medal.

