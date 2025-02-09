"We knew we'd have to take different route" - Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter on challenges due to couple's unconventional athletic paths

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently appeared with her husband, Hunter Woodhall, and shared how their unconventional path to athletics affects the way they look to share their stories and promote athletics, both individually and as a couple.

Davis-Woodhall and her husband, in their appearance on a segment of “Tagwell SPORT BEACH Clubhouse Content Studio”, discussed which deals they focus on and the reasons behind it. The Paralympics gold medalist, who won the 400 m T62 in Paris, gave his views on the subject.

“What do the brands want to accomplish within their thing and do their morals and excitement for what we're doing line up. So a lot of the companies that we partnered with had not traditionally been in track and field. But we knew very young that as a paralympian, as a disabled athlete and as a female long jumper, there's just not a lot of like money in that specifically. So we knew we'd have to take a different route and that's why we focus so much on telling our stories on social media and sharing our lives and getting more eyeballs to the sport,” he said. [4:18 onwards]

Woodhall, while sharing his views on approaching sponsorship deals and promotion of their athletic careers, mentioned that they prioritize those brands whose values and goals align with them and their rising professional careers and its aspects. He also spoke about finding unconventional business partners in their journey and focusing on making the sport attractive to wider audiences.

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall on training and cultivating competitive spirit

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall at the Paris 2024 Paralympics - Athletics - Source: Getty

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall also spoke about training together and pushing each other before their competitions. Their training sessions are also filled with encouraging words for each other. Tara Davis-Woodhall shared in September 2024 what their mindset is going into practice (via Olympics.com).

“We have one thing on our mind and that's winning and being the best versions of ourselves. So when one of us isn't there, the other one hypes them up and holds them accountable of like, 'Hey, let's do this. Let's be there for each other and let's go to practice.”

Woodhall, who has five Olympic medals, also recalled prior to his 400m final race and shared, “We just speak confidence into each other,” highlighting how they keep each other in check, especially when it comes to their competitions, determination, and drive.

