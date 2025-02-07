Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall meet viral rapper as they flex their Olympic gold medal after Arkansas visit

Power couple Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall recently shared a frame with rapper Xavier Landum, popularly known as BigXthaPlug. The photo was taken when the couple flew to Arkansas to spend quality time at home and train.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, who clinched the long jump gold at the Paris Olympics, has been enjoying downtime with her husband, Hunter Woodhall, the Paralympic sprinter who also clinched his first gold at the Games. Davis-Woodhall was then offered a role by her coach, Travis Geopfert, to join the K-State University as the assistant track and field coach. She and her husband relocated to Kansas and began training for the 2025 track season.

Amid training, the Woodhall couple often engages in brand campaigns and invests time in their YouTube career. Recently, they were spotted with American rapper, BigXthaPlug at the airport with the latter holding the Olympic medal while rocking a victory sign, as per Hunter Woodhall's Instagram story.

Tara Davis and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, pose with BigXthaPlug; Instagram - @hunterwoodhall

The Olympian and the Paralympian recently touched down in Arkansas, the place that has shaped their athletic careers. The latter shared a series of snaps on his Instagram, encomassing pictures of the coule's cozy time at home, their dog, training sessions on the track and in the gym.

Hunter also posed for the camera infront of the FranK O'Mara Track and Field High Performance Center.

"Always a hog. Grateful spend some time at home," he captioned.

His wife also posted a similar spate, captioning:

"Oh Faye how you have my heart loved seeing all our friends and coming back to the city who shaped us," she wrote in her caption.

Tara Davis-Woodhall was a participant at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she finished sixth in the long jump event. On the other hand, her husband boasts three bronze and a silver from the past Paralympic editions.

Tara Davis-Woodhall issued a strong message at the National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Davis-Woodhall at the Today Show Gallery of Olympians - (Source: Getty)

Davis-Woodhall broke the American junior record for the indoor long jump in 2017 when she in high school. She continued her excellence on track meets for Agoura High School and even for the University of Geogia.

Cut to 2024, the Texas-born soared to her first long jump title at the 2024 World Indoor Championships, etching her name as the most formidable long jumper of the US. Months after her Paris Olympic achievement, Tara Davis-Woodhall celebrated the National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a strong message.

"Sports allows me to express who I am! Without sports I would not be who I am today! I am so blessed to be able to show girls that it’s okay to BE an athlete and it’s okay to be STRONG."

The long jumper and her husband took to a seven-day trip to Los Angeles besides attending the GQ Men of the Year awards.

