Hunter Woodhall extends support to wife Tara Davis-Woodhall as she celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Hunter Woodhall recently reacted to his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall's message on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, in which she highlighted the gateway that sports has created for her. The Woodhall couple has constantly supported each other in their athletic pursuits.

Hunter Woodhall, who clinched his first Paralympic gold at the 2024 Games, was an integral part of his wife's celebratory moment after she won the Olympic long jump title. Following their victories, the couple made special appearances at several events and even shifted to Kansas for Tara's new life as the K-State University's assistant track and field coach.

Now gearing up for the 2025 track season, the long jumper celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a note, highlighting the role of sports in her life.

"Sports allows me to express who I am! Without sports I would not be who I am today! I am so blessed to be able to show girls that it’s okay to BE an athlete and it’s okay to be STRONG," she wrote.

Hunter Woodhall took to the comments to extend support to girls and women athletes, writing:

"About to be nationals girls and women in sports year."

Hunter Woodhall's support for his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall; Instagram - @_taarra_

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband recently touched down in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The former took to her Instagram to express love for the town that shaped them with a series of photos.

The long jumper's caption read:

"Oh Faye how you have my heart loved seeing all our friends and coming back to the city who shaped us."

The slides encompassed a skyline, a plate full of food, the wall of 'Summer Moon Coffee', Hunter and Tara with their dog, the latter running on the tracks and taking notes in the gym.

Tara Davis-Woodhall once shared how her husband Hunter Woodhall makes everything better for her

The Woodhalls at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)

Having met at a track meet in 2017, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall pulled off a long-distance relationship before tying the nuptial knot in 2022. Since then, they have been inseparable, traveling, training and even running joint social media accounts. In an interview with Self, Tara talked about her husband's role in her life and how he makes everything better.

"He’s my venting person—whatever I gotta say, he gets to hear it. He’s like my in-home therapist when I can’t talk to my actual therapist. He just makes everything better. Even going to these events, I could not imagine going to them alone," she said.

"It’s like, we get to experience this whole new world together, going from when we were little babies, doing long-distance and trying to make it work, to then doing all these cool things and living so many of our talked-about dreams. We really do lean on each other mentally. If I’m not good, he’s good, and he’s going to try to help me get good, and vice versa," she added.

Notably, Davis-Woodhall was a part of Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but finished sixth in the long jump.

