Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall makes major announcement ahead of 2025 track and field season

Tara Davis-Woodhall, the Olympic gold medalist in the women’s long jump category, made a major announcement ahead of her 2025 track and field season debut. She has revealed that she won’t be competing indoors this season.

Davis-Woodhall has decided not to participate in indoor events to give her body more time to rest and recover. She took to her Instagram threads to give the big update to her fans and followers, writing:

“No indoor this season for me. Want to give my body a rest, and allow my heel to fully heal.”

Trending

Davis-Woodhall's popularity rose during the 2024 Paris Olympics when she became the gold medalist with a best jump of 7.10m, ahead of the defending champion Malaika Mihambo, who recorded a 6.98m effort. Her celebratory moment with her husband Hunter, in which she ran from the long jump runway to the stands and jumped into his arms, garnered plenty of love from the fans.

However, her achievements in 2024 stretched beyond the quadrennial games. A gold medal at the World Indoor Championships and a jump of 7.18m at the USA Indoor Championships, the second-best jump of the season, were two other major highlights of Tara Davis-Woodhall's season. Malaika Mihambo registered the best jump of the season (7.22 m) on June 12.

Tara Davis-Woodhall reflects on how she spends her breaks away from hectic schedules

Tara Davis-Woodhall at 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials (Photo: Getty Images)

Tara Davis-Woodhall once reflected on the things she does as part of her break from hectic schedules. In an interview with Self.com in December 2024, she spoke about her and her husband Hunter Woodhall's schedule when they take a break, stating:

“We stay at home. We don’t leave our house. In reality, we are homebodies. We have two dogs and a cat, so we play with our pets. I am a plant mom, so I tend to all my plants. And we try to catch up on all the Netflix.”

She further mentioned the shows she watches during these break periods.

“What I’m watching just depends on what mood I’m in. If I’m cleaning, I’m putting on Love Island or Love Is Blind - some reality show that’s just mindless where, if I want to sit down and watch it, I already know what’s happening. But at nighttime, we are all crime or comedy or maybe a thriller. Right now, we’re watching From. It’s a scary, scary show,” the 25-year-old said.

She also shared in the interview that their agents play a key supportive role in managing their personal and professional lives by giving them breaks whenever they need one and respecting their boundaries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback