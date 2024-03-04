Who is Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband? Meet Hunter Woodhall who has won 3 Paralympic medals

American track and field athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall is married to longtime boyfriend and Paralympian Hunter Woodhall. The two exchanged vows in the presence of 214 friends and family members on October 16, 2022, at D'Vine Grace Vineyard in McKinney, Texas.

The duo first met each other at the Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, in 2017. Hunter liked Tara first and also texted his best friend that he had found the girl [Tara] who he was going to marry.

However, it was Tara who made the first move as she too found him attractive and wanted to find out who he was. She spoke to Hunter for the first time, stating:

"Hey, I just feel like I need to give you a hug."

Hunter was impressed with Tara’s bold attitude as the event concluded with a hug and a small talk between the two. Tara then went on to message Hunter on Twitter and the two started engaging in longer conversations and eventually exchanged phone numbers.

The couple finally had their first official date in June 2017. Tara also drove two hours to meet Hunter as he was training in Southern California, where they shared their first kiss.

Born on February 17, 1999, in Georgia, Hunter Woodhall had fibular hemimelia from his birth due to which his parents decided to amputate both his legs when he was just 11 months old. He grew up in Syracuse, Utah, and was homeschooled till the fifth grade.

He changed from using artificial legs to carbon fiber blades and became a member of the track team. Like Tara, he, too, has accomplished numerous feats in his athletics career.

He has won three medals at the Paralympics, including a silver in the 200m T44 in Rio 2016, and two bronze medals in the 400m T44 in Rio and 400m T62 in Tokyo 2020.

Tara Davis-Woodhall has her own high school invitational named after her

Tara Davis-Woodhall after winning in the Woman's Long Jump Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Agoura High School has named its inaugural invitational track and field tournament, the Tara Davis-Woodhall Invitational, after the prominent long jumper. Representing the high school, she won the 100m hurdles, long jump, and triple jump at the CIF State Championships in 2017.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, with her husband Hunter, made an appearance in the first edition of the invitational, alongside their friends and family. The Agoura track and field coach, Amanda Starling, had to say this about her presence (via Los Angeles Daily News):

“She had a place on the field, but she didn’t just stay there. She literally walked the field and met people. From her first picture to her last picture, from her first athlete to her last athlete, you would’ve thought it was her first athlete. Just her composure and the attention she gave to people was so equal on every single athlete.”

The invitational was established after the installation of a nine-lane track before the academic year. The school’s track and field program has 230 athletes, including multi-sport participants. The first edition featured 10 teams and the school intends to make the event bigger in the coming years.