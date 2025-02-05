"Coming back to city who shaped us" - Tara Davis-Woodhall makes her feelings known as she visits Arkansas with husband Hunter

American long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall recently shared glimpses of her time after returning to Arkansas. Davis-Woodhall and her husband Hunter Woodhall reside in Kansas currently where the long jumper serves as an assistant coach for Kansas State University.

Amidst the off-season, the couple traveled back to Arkansas to meet their friends back there. Davis-Woodhall took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of her time lately after coming back to Arkansas.

Her post featured photos with her husband Hunter and her pet dog. In her caption, Davis-Woodhall expressed her love for Fayetteville, Arkansas, and wrote:

"Oh Faye how you have my heart ♥️ loved seeing all our friends and coming back to the city who shaped us."

Davis-Woodhall recently revealed that she will be out of the indoor meets in this 2025 track and field season as she wants to rest and give her body a break.

Notably, she participated and clinched podium finishes in numerous indoor events last year such as the Razorback Invitational, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and the USA Indoor Championships.

Tara Davis-Woodhall shares how she spends her time amidst a break from the track

Davis-Woodhall during the long jump event at the London Stadium during the 2023 London Diamond League event (Image via: Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Self Magazine, Tara Davis-Woodhall stated that she and her husband Hunter spend most of their off-time in their house with their pets and plants.

Davis-Woodhall further added that she also likes to watch shows like "Live Island" and "Love is Blind" on Netflix which depends on her mood. She said:

"We stay at home. We don’t leave our house. In reality, we are homebodies. We have two dogs and a cat, so we play with our pets. I am a plant mom, so I tend to all my plants. And we try to catch up on all the Netflix. What I’m watching just depends on what mood I’m in."

"If I’m cleaning, I’m putting on Love Island or Love Is Blind—some reality show that’s just mindless where, if I want to sit down and watch it, I already know what’s happening," she added.

During the interview, Tara Davis-Woodhall also mentioned that their shows mostly included crime and thriller shows.

