Hunter Woodhall makes his feelings known as he returns to Arkansas for Kansas with his wife Tara Davis Woodhall

Hunter Woodhall recently expressed joy after returning to Fayetteville, Arkansas from Kansas City. He and his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall moved to Kansas City after the latter's coach Travis Geopfert was appointed as the track and field as well as the cross country coach for the University team..

Following their Paris Olympics and Paralympics appearance, the couple decided to move to the new city where the Olympian is the assistant coach for the track and field and cross country team of Kansas State University. A few months after moving to Kansas City, the couple returned to their home in Arkansas, which Hunter Woodhall bought in early 2021.

While he attended the University of Arkansas, Davis-Woodhall joined the University of Texas after attending the University of Georgia. After the conclusion of her collegiate career, she moved to Arkansas to start her life with the Paralympian. Following their recent visit to the hometown, Woodhall shared a few pictures.

The Paralympian was seen continuing his training in his hometown. His wife was also seen having fun with their pet dogs Milo and Winnie. Sharing the pictures, Hunter Woodhall penned a heartfelt message, writing:

"Coming home reminds us of where we came from and fuels us to where we’re going 🏠❤️🐗"

Hunter Woodhall shares glimpses of training with his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall in Arkansas

Tara Davis-Woodhall of the United States with husband Hunter Woodhall during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo via Getty Images)

Hunter Woodhall recently shared a glimpse of his training session with his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall following their return to Arkansas. The couple frequently shares their training videos with fans, giving updates on their professional and personal life.

As the couple returned to their hometown, they were seen training at the Frank O'Mara Track and Field High Performance Center (OTFC) at the University of Arkansas. They informed the fans about their track session, writing:

"Practice February 3, 2025 📍 Fayetteville, Arkansas"

Both the Olympian and Paralympian clinched their first medals of the Games at the 2024 edition. Hunter Woodhall secured a gold medal in the 400m event after posting a time of 46.36 seconds. He also contributed to the team's effort in the mixed 4x100m relay, bagging a bronze medal.

Tara Woodhall-Davis, meanwhile, bagged her first Olympic gold medal at the French capital after registering a long jump of 7.10m to surpass Germany's Malaika Mihambo and fellow teammate Jasmine Moore.

