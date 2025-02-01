"Might not make it" - Hunter Woodhall shares a hilarious update as he faces trouble as he heads home from Arkansas

Hunter Woodhall updated his social fans about his car engine not working properly with more than five to six hours to run on the road homeward. The Paralympic sprinter came fresh off touching down at multiple stops around the US with his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Hunter Woodhall, the Paralympic athlete who boasted three Olympic medals, won his first gold in the 400m T64 at the 2024 Games. Before he made it big on the global stage, his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall won her debut Olympic gold in the long jump.

Reveling in their Olympic glories, the Woodhall couple made several off-track appearances. They even relocated to Kansas before Tara started her tenure as the assistant track and field coach at K-State University.

In a recent Instagram story, Hunter Woodhall shared a snap of his car engine setback as he headed home to Kansas amid training for the 2025 track season.

"Bro this is the worst thing to wake up to."

Hunter Woodhall shares a snap of his car's techometer; Instagram - @hunterwoodhall

He then hilariously expressed woe with five or six hours to drive left.

"5 hours from home. I might not make it back," he captioned.

Hunter Woodhall shared his woe while heading home; Instagram - @hunterwoodhall

Some days ago, the 25-year-old Paralympian shared a picture carousel of his and his wife's trip around the US, captioning:

"Taking time to realize I’m living the life I used to pray for"

The slides featured the athletic couple riding along the river in a GMC, enjoying a helicopter ride, among others. They also attended Diversity Day at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Hunter Woodhall shared a video of himself practicing the block starts with a strong message

Woodhall running on the track at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games: Day 4 - (Source: Getty)

Hunter Woodhall, who was born with a congenital birth defect called fibular hemimelia, got both of his legs amputated at a very young age. Despite that, he made waves on the track as a sprinter, becoming the first double amputee to earn an NCAA Division I athletic scholarship to compete for the University of Arkansas.

Having won five Olympic medals, the Utah-born recently shared how the block starts have been a hurdle in his career. However, he doesn't wish to stop working on his weaknesses. (via Instagram)

"I struggle so much with block starts as an amputee so it's what I work on the most. Don't be afraid to work on the things you are not so good at! " his in-video text caption read.

The post caption said:

"You can find the most progress where you’re the least comfortable! Don’t be afraid to fail."

Woodhall received GQ's Sexiest Man of the Year title as a Supportive Partner for the moment he shared with his wife at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

