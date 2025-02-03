In Pictures: Tara Davis-Woodhall shares glimpses of her life's "side quests"

Olympic gold-medallist (long jump at Paris Games) Tara Davis-Woodhall recently shared snippets of her 'side quests.' Since her Olympic victory, she has been basking in the glory of her and her husband Hunter Woodhall's successes with events and talk show appearances.

Hailing from Texas, Davis-Woodhall made waves by breaking the American junior record for the indoor long jump at the 2017 Dumanis Sports Group Prep Classic with a 6.68m jump. She set the long jump state record, clocked the best time under all conditions in the 100m hurdles, and continued her excellence as a student-athlete at the University of Georgia and the University of Texas.

Her stint at the 2021 Texas Relay set the long jump collegiate record (7.14m), placing her in the top 30 list. She finished sixth in her event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and clinched the pole position at the Paris Games. After her success on the track, Tara Davis-Woodhall made appearances on talk shows and brand campaigns, among others.

Reflecting on her time after Paris Olympics, she posted a picture carousel of her 'side quests' on Instagram, captioning:

"life is all about the side quests. I’m sure phillipe is over it."

She added photos from her appearance in the Access Daily with Mario and Kit, practicing on the long jump course, her cat gracing the couch, and others. Her caption also addressed her maiden Olympic medal, which she lovingly named 'Phillipe'.

Tara Davis-Woodhall reveals her plans for the 2025 track season

Tara Davis-Woodhall gearing up for her long jump event at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall kicked off her 2024 season with a long jump victory at the World Indoor Athletics. In a recent social media update, the 25-year-old confirmed that she wouldn't participate in any indoor event in the 2025 season.

"No indoor this season for me. Want to give my body a rest, and allow my heel to fully heal," she posted on her Threads handle.

Davis-Woodhall's indoor repertoire also includes the indoor national title in the long jump, which she won at the 2023 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque.

The Olympic gold medalist shifted to Kansas at the tail-end of 2024 to start her tenure as the assistant track and field coach at the K-State University. She and her husband Hunter Woodhall train under Travis Geopfert, the coach who also serves as K-State's seventh full-time Director of Track and Field/Cross Country.

The long jumper also attended the GQ Men of the Year event with Hunter apart from enjoying other off-track exploits.

