"Tara Davis-Woodhall literally put her medal in a drawer"- Husband Hunter reflects on Olympian's commitment to his Paralympic goal over 'self-serving'

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall had notable performances at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, respectively. In a recent interview together, Hunter talked about the distance between their events and Davis-Woodhall’s focus remaining on their ultimate goal despite winning a gold medal herself.

Davis-Woodhall secured her gold medal in the women's long jump at the Olympics, whereas her husband clinched a gold medal in the 400 m T62 at the Paralympics. The golden couple, as they are admiringly known, recently appeared on “Stagwell SPORT BEACH Clubhouse Content Studio,” during which the track star reminisced about their Olympic story, talking about his wife's singular focus on their mutual goal of reaching the top.

“I think a lot of people don't realize that between Tara's gold medal and my gold medal was literally a full month. Tara won the Olympics and then instead of self-serving, like going and doing interviews and media and all this stuff, she just literally put her medal in a drawer. We acted like it didn't happen and she's like, 'The job's not done yet; we got to get ready for the Paralympics'. So then it was a whole another month of just redoing the same things, like getting locked back in. It was just so incredible.” [1:54 onwards]

As per Hunter Woodhall, Tara Davis-Woodhall did not concentrate on her win and kept her medal away to avoid distraction. Instead of engaging in press and interviews, she had her eyes set on helping her husband attain his goal. She kept her focus on the Paralympics, which was their mutual ambition. Hunter further shared that their journey was “just so incredible”.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall on sharing hobbies beyond track

Paralympian Hunter Woodhall And Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall Work Pre-Paris "Shift" At Raising Cane's - Source: Getty

The acclaimed athletes who have achieved prominent achievements throughout their careers also relish staying at home and relaxing. In an interview with the Olympics.com in September 2024, the couple shared their deep admiration for flora and fauna and Davis-Woodhall's love for gardening.

“We're big homebodies. I think maybe people wouldn't know that, that we would prefer spending our time at home with our animals and our plants," Hunter Woodhall said.

"The only reason why my plants are alive is because of me," Tara Davis-Woodhall said.

Furthermore, the Paralympic star shared that his wife is the one who takes care of the plants. Davis-Woodhall revealed that sometimes she gives him the task of watering them as well, but she is their primary caretaker. The two also run a successful YouTube channel that features their daily lives and their athletic careers.

