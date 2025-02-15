"Got some real low life's hating"- Hunter Woodhall issues a strong message to haters with Kanye West's song 'Good Life'

Hunter Woodhall slammed haters and issued a strong message with a part of Kanye West's song, 'Good Life'. Woodhall, who will soon take the track for the 2025 season, is training and enjoying downtime with his wife and long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Hunter Woodhall, the 2024 Paris Paralympics 400m T62 gold medalist, has been basking in the glory of his success with his wife, who won her debut long jump gold at the 2024 Olympics. The couple shifted to Kansas after the long jumper was appointed as the assistant coach at K-State's track and field team by coach Travis Geopfert.

Shortly after the couple resumed training for the 2025 season at K-State, Hunter Woodhall took to his Instagram story to address haters with a portion of Kanye West's song, 'Good Life'.

The lines read:

"And if they hate then let 'em hate, And watch the money pile up."

Hunter's caption said:

"Got some real low life's hating. But they are paying attention. Keep watching"

Hunter Woodhall slams haters with Kanye West's song; Instagram - @hunterwoodhall

Recently, Hunter Woodhall posted another update about his training regime, confirming that he felt the best in his form.

"Still a long way from racing but feeling the best I ever have"

Hunter Woodhall once shared how her parents and brothers helped him with his disability in his younger days

Hunter running at the Penn Relays - Source: Getty

Hunter Woodhall was born with fibular hemimelia which led to his legs being amputated at just 11 months old. Despite losing both legs, the Georgia-born defied the odds and shined in the track and field domain. In a 2024 interview with Travel + Leisure, Woodhall shared how his family had a huge role in helping him live a normal life since childhood.

"It wasn’t until I went to public school that I realized I was disabled. Still, it wasn’t something I let affect my day-to-day life. I really credit my parents and brothers for never letting me use it as an excuse and pushing me to do everyday things like ride a bike. My mom would always say, “It's not that you can't do something; you just have to find a different way to do it.”

After winning his first Paralympic gold, he thanked his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall for never leaving his side and helping him reach the pinnacle of success.

"To my wife. I couldn’t do this alone. You built me up and kept me accountable. You believed in me, and helped me grow.You taught me how to enjoy the moment. You showed me how to be a competitor," his Instagram post caption read.

Woodhall's Olympic repertoire boasts bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay from Paris, the 400m T62 from Tokyo, and the 400m T44 from Rio. He also won a silver in the 200m T44 in Rio.

