Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter share update as they depart for tournament named after the long jumper

American track athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband Hunter Woodhall recently shared glimpses as they departed for the Tara Davis Invitational meet. The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday (March 1) at Agoura High School.

The 2025 Invitational will be the second edition of this event and will be graced by more than 30 schools. Besides the track competition, the event will also have several other programs, such as giveaways, other leisure events and Live DJ programs.

The couple took to their joint Instagram handle (thwoodhalls) to share a few pictures before the event. Both Davis-Woodhall and Hunter were seen wearing hoodies as the long jump Olympic champion's mother, Rayshona Davis, also joined in one of the photos. The caption of the post also asked the fans to come and watch the gold medal-winning couple.

"Off to the Tara Davis Invitational!! Saturday, March 1st at Agoura High School! Come see us, and watch these athletes compete," the caption read.

Davis-Woodhall is an alumna of the Agoura High School and was also introduced to track and field competitions in the institution. Following this, the 25-year-old competed for collegiate sides of the University of Georgia and Universiity of Texas.

Tara Davis-Woodhall pens heartfelt note for her sponsor Lululemon

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall with American gymnast Jordan Chiles during an event (Image via: Getty Images)

Tara Davis-Woodhall wrote a heartfelt note for her sponsor Lululemon as she and her husband parted ways with the brand. The couple has been associated with Lululemon since 2022.

In a recent Instagram post, Davis-Woodhall expressed her gratitude to the brand for providing her and her husband Hunter with the opportunities throughout their stint. Additionally, she also gave a shoutout to the individuals within Lululemon who showed faith in them as she wrote:

"We can’t thank Lululemon enough for all the love and support over the past 3 years. Although we have chosen to move forward without Lululemon as our sponsor, we’re so grateful for all the opportunities together. Thankful for every person within the company that inspired us and believed in us. We have gained so many new friends."

"We broke records as you helped us with our goal of CHANGING the sport, and becoming better athletes and people," she added.

In her post, Tara Davis-Woodhall also mentioned some of the achievements she and her husband had with Lululemon. These include an Olympic gold medal, a Paralympic gold medal, and an Indoor World title.

