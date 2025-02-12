Tara Davis-Woodhall shares a glimpse of her first short jump session of the year ahead of upcoming season

Tara Davis-Woodhall kicked off her first short jump session ahead of the 2025 track season. The reigning Olympic champion in the long jump has been balancing quality time with her husband and track training in Kansas.

Tara Davis-Woodhall soared to her first World Indoors long jump gold in the 2024 edition, in the build-up to the Paris Games. At the quadrennial event, she clinched her maiden Olympic gold in her discipline, reaching 7.10m with her jump. Following that, she jointly celebrated her win with her husband after the latter won his first gold in 400m T62 at the Paralympics.

Soon after, the couple relocated to Kansas, where Tara Davis-Woodhall began her tenure as K-State's assistant track and field coach. She was welcomed by her coach and the Director of track and field/cross country at K-State.

Almost six months after her Paris Olympic campaign, the 25-year-old completed her first short jump session of the year, as she posted on her Instagram handle.

"1st short jump session of the year. Me and the pit are back together," she captioned.

She also posted a couple of stories of the same with strong captions, reading:

"Perfecting my craft"

"Eyes always up"

In a post from some days ago, Tara Davis was spotted engaging in obstacle training alongside her husband after the couple touched down in Arkansas, the place they call 'home'.

"Keep being you," she captioned the video montage.

Tara Davis-Woodhall updated about splitting with her long-time brand partner Lululemon

Tara Davis-Woodhall posing with the US flag at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - (Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, signed with Lululemon in 2022, the same year the couple tied the knot. Having achieved massive success with the brand's help over the years, the couple split with the sportswear giant, as per the long jumper's Instagram post on February 10, 2025. She posted a carousel of photos, celebrating their success. Here's what she wrote in the caption:

“We can't thank Lululemon enough for all the love and support over the past 3 years. Although we have chosen to move forward without Lululemon as our sponsor, we're so grateful for all the opportunities together. Thankful for every person within the company that inspired us and believed in us. We have gained so many new friends.”

She added:

"In our time together we made history, winning Lululemon's first Olympic T&F Gold Medal, first Paralympic T&F Gold Medal, (and) first T&F World Champion. We broke records as you helped us with our goal of CHANGING the sport, and becoming better athletes and people. We're so excited for the future of Track AND field, and our campaign."

Notably, Davis-Woodhall won the long jump silver medal at the 2023 World Championships. She also boasts a bronze from the 2018 World Junior Championships.

