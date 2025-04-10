"I don’t like to run"- Tara Davis-Woodhall makes admission on her hardest workout

The 2024 Paris Olympic long jump champion, Tara Davis-Woodhall, has shared her thoughts on the most difficult workout she has done in her career and why she likes to avoid it. The elite track and field athlete appeared in 24 Questions with Firefly Recovery, where she revealed her thoughts on her hardest workout.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, who is a five-time Paralympic medalist, made an appearance on the Firefly Recovery 24 Questions, where the Texas native answered twenty-four questions revolving around her personal and professional life.

Davis-Woodhall reflected that she likes avoiding running workouts and mentioned which workout is physically and mentally draining. She shared:

“The hardest workout for me personally is running workouts. So in particular six 150's that is really hard on my body. I don't like to run so it takes a lot out of me,” she shared [0:59 onwards]

In August 2024, Tara Davis-Woodhall was announced as the track and field assistant coach by Travis Geopfert, who is the Director of Track and Field/cross Country at Kansas State University. She has won medals at the 2023 World Championships, 2024 World Indoor Championships, 2018 World Junior Championships, and 2015 World Youth Championships.

During her notable collegiate career, the long jump icon was named All-American multiple times by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). She is also the US junior record holder in the long jump, a feat she achieved in 2017.

Tara Davis-Woodhall reflects on the challenges of balancing her career

Paralympian Hunter Woodhall And Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall Work Pre-Paris "Shift" At Raising Cane's - Source: Getty

Apart from her professional track career, the World Athletics Field Athlete of the Year Award nominee, Tara Davis-Woodhall, also diverts her time in handling multiple sponsorship deals with her husband, Hunter Woodhall. During her interview with Self in December 2024, she shared her thoughts on handling her responsibilities with effective communication, self-awareness, and support. She added,

“Hunter and I, we’re built for this, I think…. It’s weird. I am stressed sometimes. It is a lot. But it’s not a lot where we can’t handle it. We are so vocal, and we have our boundaries, and we’ve set them, and our agents are our support—they know our boundaries.”

She continued,

“When we need a break, they give us one. We’re so in tune with our mental health right now and so in tune with our well-being, and our team is too. So, we’ve learned how to balance it all.”

The athlete was the 2020-21 NCAA indoor and outdoor women's long jump champion and also the Big 12 Champion in outdoor women's long jump in 2021.

