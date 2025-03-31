"I feel like I’ve gone backwards" - Tara Davis-Woodhall makes her feelings known on managing her ADHD

The Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall has recently shared her thoughts on battling a neurodevelopmental condition. The prominent athlete also expressed her feelings when she was going through the challenges and how the condition has intensified after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The silver medalist of the 2023 World Championship, Tara Davis-Woodhall, has disclosed that she is suffering from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Through her Instagram thread, the notable athlete expressed that she has been battling ADHD since her college graduation.

Furthermore, she also asked for suggestions in managing the condition. She mentioned:

“One thing I don’t talk enough about is my adhd. Since graduating college I’ve learned ways to manage/cope with it but after the Olympics I feel like I’ve gone backwards. Athlete/friends, how do you manage yours😓”

She attended the University of Georgia and represented the Georgia Bulldogs in track and field. However, after a year, she transferred to the University of Texas and joined the Texas Longhorns track and field team. Davis-Woodhall was a four-time USTFCCCA All-American and is also a junior record holder. In 2018, she was the SEC Indoor Women’s Co-Freshman Field Athlete of the Year.

In 2024, Tara Davis-Woodhall won the gold medal at the World Indoor Championships. She also has two medals from the World Junior Championships and World Youth Championships. The prominent athlete has also clinched two gold medals and one silver medal from the Pan American Junior Championships.

Tara Davis-Woodhall reflects on maintaining stability between her coaching and training

Tara Davis-Woodhall at the 2024 Team USA Media Summit - Source: Getty

In August 2024, Tara Davis-Woodhall was named the track and field assistant coach at Kansas State University. She is one of the top athletes in the long jump event and has earned multiple accolades throughout her career. During her interview with SELF in December 2024, the athlete shed light on how she achieves a balance between her two major professions. She adds,

“I’ll be training with them. So it’s the best of both worlds, where I can demonstrate, but also, I can watch on my break time or in between my sets and coach that way. Having the chance to just keep on jumping with people is also a competition for me and pushes me to be better.”

Davis-Woodhall clinched the national long jump title at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2023. In 2021, she registered a collegiate record in the long jump event at the Texas Relays.

