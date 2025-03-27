Tara Davis-Woodhall shares 'rare' glimpse of her natural hair as she shows off her curls

Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall recently showcased her natural hair in her Instagram post. The track and field icon expressed her thoughts regarding Dove's latest advertisement campaign.

Tara Davis-Woodhall endorses three brands- Celsius, Experian and Raising Cane's. She and her husband, five-time Paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall, also hold multiple brand deals together. As part of Dove's latest ad campaign, the athlete, who is one of the brand ambassadors, shared her thoughts in her Instagram post. She mentioned:

“RARE PHOTO!! Many of you have never seen my natural hair… wild! Wanna know something else wild? There are no emojis that reflect my natural hair type. Or any of the hairstyles I love to wear! Let’s help change that! I’m teaming up with @dove and RISE.365 for #CodeMyCrown to encourage ALL hairstyles are represented on our keyboards. Comment #CodeMyCrown under @dove’s latest post #dovepartner.”

Tara Davis-Woodhall also highlighted the lack of emoticons representing different hairstyles. Aiming to encourage the inclusion of different hair types on digital platforms, she shared the following message:

Through her Instagram story, Tara Davis-Woodhall also shared a glimpse of Dove's campaign:

A screenshot of Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram story | Credits: IG/_taarra_

Furthermore, she announced her collaboration with RISE.365, which is a non-profit organization in London, England. The organization works towards ensuring societal equity for the Black community. Through one of their campaigns, the organization aims to spread awareness for the addition of different hair types to the digital world of emojis.

Tara Davis-Woodhall reflects on her dream of representing long jump at the biggest stage of sports

Tara Davis-Woodhall at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Women's Long Jump - Source: Getty

Tara Davis-Woodhall clinched her first Olympic gold medal in long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics, thus becoming only the fourth American woman to secure this historic feat. During an interview with Olympics.com in 2024, she disclosed her thoughts on her win and on representing her sport. She mentioned:

“My entire life goal was to change the sport of long jump and get eyes on long jump. And I had the entire stadium watch the long jump for just a split second. And it means more than anything. And I'm so thankful that I had the opportunity to show what long jump is capable of and to show that field matter for sure.”

She has won medals in the long jump event at the World Championships, World Indoor Championships, World Junior Championships, and World Youth Championships. Notably, she is currently the assistant coach of the Track and Field team of Kansas State University.

