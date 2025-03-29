Hunter Woodhall drops five-word reaction to viral Pixar style animated short film about Tara Davis-Woodhall’s emotional Paris Olympics victory

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall are a well-known couple in the track and field world. The duo went viral at the Paris Olympics when Davis-Woodhall ran over to her husband after winning the long jump gold, and Woodhall recently gave his honest opinion about an animated short film that re-created the moment.

The two met when they were in their teens and have been together since high school. Over the years, the Americans have amassed a large following on social media, as they share glimpses of their life together with fans.

During the 2024 Olympics, Tara Davis-Woodhall put in a spectacular show in the long jump, clearing 7.10m to win her maiden gold medal. After her final attempt in the final, she ran over to Woodhall who was in the stands, leaping into his arms for an embrace.

Recently, an Instagram user re-created Davis-Woodhall's emotional Paris Olympics victory in an Pixar style animated short film, with the small video showcasing the American completing a long jump before running over to her husband. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Hunter Woodhall gave his honest opinion about the same, writing,

“That was way too fast 😂”

Hunter Woodhall reflects on his viral moment with Tara Davis-Woodhall at the Paris Olympics

The Woodhalls at the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party (Image Source: Getty)

A month after Tara Davis-Woodhall won the women's long jump gold at the Paris Olympics, Hunter Woodhall stood atop the podium in the 400m men's T64 event at the 2024 Paralympics.

Mirroring Davis-Woodhall, the Paralympic champion sprinter over to his wife in the stands to celebrate his victory with her.

After the Games, Woodhall reflected on their viral embrace from the Games, telling paralympics.org,

“Quite a few people have told us that we have made a really special moment in the Games. We’re really trying not to read too much into it, we’re trying to be ourselves and we’re just so grateful that we get to share the sport that we love so much with so many new people and we hope that people have felt a little bit of the emotions that we’ve felt over the past month.”

As they gear up for the 2025 season, Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall will now turn their focus to the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships and the 2025 World Athletics Championships. The former will be held in India between September 26 and October 5, while the latter will take place in Tokyo between September 13 and 21.

