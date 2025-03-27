Hunter Woodhall gushes over wife Tara Davis-Woodhall's natural hair reveal

Hunter Woodhall reacted to his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, flaunting her new hair while campaigning for her partner brand, Dove. Tara and Hunter came fresh off a successful 2024, winning their debut golds at the Olympics and Paralympics, respectively.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband have enjoyed their off-season since competing in the 2024 Games. They often travel for events or brand shoots, and the former continues with her job as the assistant track and field coach at K-State University. The couple also balance a career on social media, frequently posting videos of their daily life on the training track and beyond.

Recently, the long-jumping champion endorsed the haircare brand Dove and was seen embracing her natural curls. She posted three photos in different settings and captioned:

"RARE PHOTO!! Many of you have never seen my natural hair… wild! Wanna know something else wild? There are no emojis that reflect my natural hair type. Or any of the hairstyles I love to wear! Let’s help change that! I’m teaming up with @dove and RISE.365 for #CodeMyCrown to encourage ALL hairstyles are represented on our keyboards. Comment #CodeMyCrown under @dove’s latest post #dovepartner"

Hunter Woodhall, in awe of her wife's curly hair, shared the picture carousel on his Instagram post and covered most of the frame with heart-eyed emojis.

Hunter Woodhall gushes over his wife's natural hair; Instagram - @hunterwoodhall

Davis-Woodhall expressed anticipation for the outdoor track season in a post on March 12. She hinted at something bringing something different to the table in the upcoming races.

"Outdoor season 🔜 this years gonna be different," she wrote.

Tara won her maiden Olympic gold in the long jump in 2024 Paris, following her gold medal win in the same event at the World Indoor Championships.

Hunter Woodhall made his feelings known for his wife after the successful conclusion of the Tara Davis Invitational

Tara and Hunter Woodhall at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall has been making waves on the track since her days at Agoura High School. In honor of the long jumper's successes and contributions, her alma mater hosts a track event that invites schools from all over the region, allowing future champions to show their talent.

The second edition of the event was successfully held on March 1, 2025, with the help of several sponsors. The Woodhall couple shared a video montage of the event in their mutual Instagram account and wrote:

"Feels so surreal going back to the Tara Davis Invitational as the Olympic Champion. Back where it all started, now we are giving future champions a place to compete. Can’t thank all the athletes, fans, and sponsors who made this an incredible event. See you next year."

Hunter Woodhall shared the same in his Instagram story and expressed admiration for his wife, captioning it:

"Such a fun recap of the 2nd annual Tara Davis invite. Lots of gems in here. So proud of my incredible wife."

Tara and her husband will compete on the same track for the first time since college as the Outdoor Championships and the Para National Championships will host a combined meet from July 31 to August 2 at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.

