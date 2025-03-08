"So proud of my incredible wife"- Tara Davis Woodhall's husband Hunter reacts as the Olympic gold medalist revisits her high school

Tara Davis Woodhall recently payed a visit to her alma mater, Agoura High School for the Tara Davis Invitational. The Olympic champion was accompanied by her husband and Paralympic champion Hunter Woodhall.

The Woodhalls expressed their thoughts through a post on their official Instagram page, the caption of which read,

"Feels so surreal going back to the Tara Davis Invitational as the Olympic Champion. Back where it all started, now we are giving future champions a place to compete. Can’t thank all the athletes, fans, and sponsors who made this an incredible event. See you next year."

The Paralympic champion shared the video on his Instagram story with the following caption,

"Such a fun recap of the 2nd annual Tara Davis invite. Lots of gems in here. So proud of my incredible wife."

Screengrab of Hunter Woodhall's Instagram Story about the Tara Davis Invitational [Image Source : Hunter Woodhall's Instagram]

Tara Davis-Woodhall was into breaking records since high school. She was awarded the Ventura Country track and field Athlete of the Year in 2017 for breaking multiple records, including the 24-year-old state record established by former Olympian Marion Jones, by jumping to a length of 6.73m. Following high school, Woodhall pursued athletics as a representative of the University of Georgia.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall discuss their future as a couple

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall talk about their future as a couple [Image Source : Getty]

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband had a fantastic season in 2024. The couple became the first husband and wife duo to win an Olympic as well as a Paralympic gold medal in the same year, at the same venue.

In an episode of the 'Beyond the Records' podcast hosted by Rai Benjamin, Noah Lyles, and Grant Holloway, the couple discussed what's next. In their words,

“(If you) asked me a year ago, I was like ‘no I'm good’, (if you) asked me six months ago ‘no I'm good’, (but) now I'm like ‘yeah, I do want one.’ I don't know what's happening. I think it's just like hormones. I’m 25 and realizing, like going to the airport and watching that mom struggle with all three kids and I'm like ‘I don't want that like at all’, but then I see them like rocking their baby, and it's so cute, so sweet, (and) I'm like ‘oh I want that'.

Hunter Woodhall further added,

“We're kind of at that point, if we had a baby we're going to celebrate it, we're going to be super, super happy, but we're in no way trying to have a baby.”

Tara Davis-Woodhall first met Hunter Woodhall in 2017, when still in high school. Though it wasn't love at first sight, the two were eventually attracted to each other. After dating for five years, the couple tied the knot in 2022.

