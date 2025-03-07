"Don't worry guys"- Tara Davis-Woodhall comes to husband Hunter Woodhall's rescue after the Paralympic champion's health scare

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are a power couple in the track and field world. Woodhall recently suffered a small health scare, and his wife is now on the scene to take care of him.

On Thursday, March 6, Woodhall revealed that he had undergone emergency surgery due to an enlarged appendix. He explained that he had been suffering from intense stomach cramps, but initially put it down to blue cheese he ate for lunch. However, as the pain got progressively worse, the Paralympic champion visited the hospital with his mother, where a CT scan showed an extremely enlarged appendix.

As a result, the runner underwent surgery and is now resting at his parents' home. Recently, Woodhall shared another recovery update with fans, revealing that his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall has arrived in Utah to look after him. Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote:

“Don’t worry guys, I got a hot little nurse here to take care of me.”

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall discuss their future

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall had an incredible season in 2024. In August, Davis-Woodhall was crowned the Olympic champion in the long jump, and just a month later, Woodhall stormed to the 400m men's T 62 gold at the Paralympic Games.

On Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Grant Holloway’s ‘Beyond the Records’ podcast, the sporting stars discussed what was next for them as a couple.

Talking about expanding their family, Davis-Woodhall revealed that she did want kids, but not immediately, saying (at 49:57):

“(If you) asked me a year ago, I was like ‘no I'm good’, (if you) asked me six months ago ‘no I'm good’, (but) now I'm like ‘yeah, I do want one.’ I don't know what's happening. I think it's just like hormones. I’m 25 and realizing, like going to the airport and watching that mom struggle with all three kids and I'm like ‘I don't want that like at all’, but then I see them like rocking their baby, and it's so cute, so sweet, (and) I'm like ‘oh I want that'.

Woodhall agreed with his wife, adding:

“We're kind of at that point, if we had a baby we're going to celebrate it, we're going to be super, super happy, but we're in no way trying to have a baby.”

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall first met in 2017, when they were both still in high school. The couple married in 2022, and enjoy a large social media following, sharing regular insights into their life with fans.

