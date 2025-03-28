Gabby Thomas shares playful 4-word reaction to Tara Davis-Woodhall’s ‘whirlwind’ six months

Gabby Thomas shared a playful reaction to Tara Davis-Woodhall’s whirlwind six months as the latter shared highlights of key moments from her life. These included adorable clips of Tara posing like a statue, jumping for a photograph, taking a selfie while sleeping, and more.

After achieving massive success at last year’s Olympics, Davis-Woodhall is yet to make her season debut. She skipped the indoor season to give her body time to rest and heal before returning to competition, an announcement she made via Instagram Threads.

Davis-Woodhall shared highlights from the past six months, reflecting on her experiences, which included traveling, speaking at prestigious events, and training simultaneously. She provided this update on Instagram, captioning the post:

“Ohhhhh just another photo dump cause I barely post. Last 6 months was a whirlwind. Traveling, speaking all while training. Can’t wait to get into competition season. Time to do it again 🏃🏾‍♀️🏖️,” the 25-year-old wrote.

Thomas reacted to this post by the USA long jumper, adding:

“You’re such a vibeee 💕”

Screenshot of Gabby Thomas’ comment. Credits - Instagram/ @_taarra_

Just like Davis-Woodhall, Gabby Thomas hasn’t started her season yet but will be opening her outdoors campaign at the 2025 Texas Relays in Austin on March 29. She will next head to Kingston for the inaugural Grand Slam Track’s first-ever meet, scheduled between April 4 and 6.

Gabby Thomas got emotional over Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall’s celebration at Paris Paralympics

Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 11 - Source: Getty

Tara Davis-Woodhall made her appearance at the 2024 Paris Paralympics to cheer on husband Hunter who was competing in multiple events, including the men’s 100m T64, 400m T62, and 4x100m universal relay disciplines. She was in attendance in the stands when her husband Hunter claimed his first-ever Paralympic gold in the 400m T62, clocking a time of 46.36s.

Following this remarkable win, the couple shared an adorable and emotional moment, which was posted by the NBC Olympics & Paralympics X (formerly Twitter) handle. The post caught the attention of Gabby Thomas, who reacted to the couple’s celebration by reposting on X. She commented, saying:

“STOP THIS IS EVERYTHINGGGG 🥹 LOVE YALL 🫶🏽”

Hunter concluded his Paralympic campaign by winning another bronze in the universal relay and took his overall Paralympic medal tally to five, having earlier won silver and bronze in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2020.

About a month before Hunter Woodhall’s victory, the couple gained prominence during the 2024 Paris Olympics when his wife, Tara, collected the gold medal in the women’s long jump. Their celebration went viral as Tara immediately rushed to the stands, jumping into Hunter’s arms as they shared an emotional moment.

