"I have beef with track" - Tara Davis-Woodhall shares cryptic message ahead of Drake Relays

American track star Tara Davis-Woodhall shared a cryptic message online ahead of the 2025 Drake Relays. Davis-Woodhall made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 2020 and went on to win a gold medal in the long jump event at the Paris Olympics. She will be competing at the Drake Relays alongside her husband and Paralympian Hunter Woodhall.

Before making her Olympic breakthrough, Tara Davis-Woodhall was a collegiate athlete at the University of Texas. In her time representing the Texas Longhorns, she became an NCAA champion in both the indoor and outdoor long jump events. She also won the gold medal in the long jump event at the 2024 World Indoor Championships.

Davis-Woodhall shared a rather cryptic message on Instagram Threads ahead of the Drake Relays, where she wrote:

"Yoo! I have beef with track right now. I’m tired of looking at that lil fooker… like if yall see a track spit on it for me ✨💜," - Tara Davis-Woodhall on Instagram Threads

Tara's husband, Hunter Woodhall, will be competing in the men's 400-meter event at the Drake Relays, which will take place from April 23 to 26.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall open up about how social media allowed them to focus on their goals

Tara-Davis Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall have a large online presence, with the couple frequently sharing videos on their YouTube channel. They have been married since 2022 and first met at a track meet in Idaho when they were teenagers.

Tara and Hunter sat down for an interview on the Beyond the Records podcast with Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin. In it, they explored various topics, including how social media gave them the chance to focus on their careers.

“We were finding more financial stability through social media,” Tara said. “That gave us the freedom to focus 100% on our sport and chase our goals.”

Hunter added that they started using social media as a tool due to the little money they got from competing:

“First of all, let me set the stage. We’re in non-money-making events. Women’s long jump, Paralympics—it’s like zero dollars. We knew from the beginning that if we wanted to live the life we dreamed of, we’d have to find another way to make it happen,” Hunter Woodhall mentioned.

The couple has certainly found a way to garner the attention of fans, as they now have over 900k subscribers on their YouTube channel.

