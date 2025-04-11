  • home icon
Tara Davis-Woodhall calls out media over Luka Doncic's emotional reaction to Dallas Mavericks tribute

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Apr 11, 2025 13:48 GMT
Davis-Woodhall at the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party - Source: Getty

American track and field athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall shared her thoughts about the media "trying to get a story" from Luka Doncic after the Dallas Mavericks paid tribute to him in their most recent match. She called out the press online and questioned the integrity of journalists after he reacted emotionally. He was traded to the LA Lakers from the Mavericks.

The Olympian wrote on Threads:

"Sometimes I wish journalism wasn’t a thing. This man wants to grieve. Yet there’s 4+ cameras or more on his face. Imagine if it was you Mr camera man.. I get yall are trying to get a story… but STEP TF BACK"
Post by @_taarra_
View on Threads
Davis-Woodhall specialises in the hurdling and long jump events and won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She represented Kansas State University and is a five-time First Team All-American. Born in Texas, she first made her breakthrough when she broke the high school record for the indoor long jump at the Dumanis Sports Group Prep Classic in 2017.

Doncic represented the Mavs for six and a half seasons and helped them make their third NBA Finals appearance in franchise history during the 2023–24 season.

Tara Davis-Woodhall recalls the moment she met husband Hunter Woodhall

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall have been married since 2022 - (Image via Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall recalled the moment she met her husband, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, in an interview with the Paralympic Games last September. She revealed that they met at a track meet in Idaho (0:04 onwards):

"We were at a track meet in Pocatello, Idaho. I was in California, Hunter lived in Utah at the time. We were both 17 years old, and I saw him, and I thought he was really cute. And he was running the 400m, actually. And I went up on the track and I gave him a hug. I said, I don't know how to do this, but I have to hug you."
The couple has been married since 2022, and even share their life experiences on their YouTube channel, Tara and Hunter. Hunter is a three-time Paralympian and won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Harshvardhan Shankar

Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information!

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
