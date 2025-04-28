Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter drops 4-word reaction as Olympian launches Athlos' field event

Olympic gold medalist, Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, has shared his thoughts on Athlos' Instagram post featuring Davis-Woodhall's field launch event. The long jump champion will be headlining the new field event at the 2025 Athlos women's only track and field meet.

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently secured her victory in the women's long jump event at the 2025 Drake Relays. The prominent track and field athlete won a gold medal in the 2024 World Indoor Championships and a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Through Athlos' official Instagram post, the long jump icon was recently featured in the promotional advertisement for the field event. Her husband, five-time Paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall, shared his thoughts on the post. He remarked:

"The Field is hers"

Screenshot of Athlos Instagram post featuring Tara Davis-Woodhall | Credits: IG/athlos

Through the Instagram post, Athlos highlighted the upcoming field event as it noted:

"It’s Track AND Field, and she’s the reason. Field is coming to ATHLOS 2025, and Tara Davis-Woodhall is leading the way."

Along with his Paralympics feat, Hunter Woodhall won two silver medals at the 2024 World Championships. The three-time Paralympian also became the first individual with double amputation to receive an NCAA Division I scholarship.

Davis-Woodhall has also won two gold medals and a silver from the Pan American Junior Championships, as well as a gold medal from the World Youth Championships.

Tara Davis-Woodhall reflects on how she balances coaching and training

Tara Davis-Woodhall at the Champions Park - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - Source: Getty

In August 2024, the athlete was announced as the track and field assistant coach of the Kansas State University track and field team. The decision was announced by Travis Geopfert, the director of Track and Field/Cross Country at Kansas University. During her interview with SELF in December 2024, Tara Davis-Woodhall shared her thoughts on how she balances her professional career and coaching job.

"I’ll be training with them. So it’s the best of both worlds, where I can demonstrate, but also, I can watch on my break time or in between my sets and coach that way. Having the chance to just keep on jumping with people is also a competition for me and pushes me to be better."

During her collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns track and field team, the athlete was the NCAA indoor and outdoor women's long jump champion.

