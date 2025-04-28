Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos announces major update featuring Tara Davis-Woodhall

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian's track and meet series, Athlos, recently announced the addition of Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall to their stellar lineup. Launched last year by the Reddit co-founder, the series also announced the decision to include field events this year onwards.

Ad

Tara Davis Woodhall was placed sixth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic finals in the women's long jump. However, she redeemed herself in Paris when she won gold at the women's long jump event, recording a 7.10-meter distance. An alumnus of the University of Georgia, Davis-Woodhall broke the World U-20 record in 60-meter hurdles at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Track and Field championship, clocking 7.98 seconds.

Athlos announced in a recent Instagram post that Tara Davis-Woodhall will be adding to the already star-studded roster of the event, featuring the likes of Gabriel Thomas. The meet initially featured only all-women's track events, but the 2025 edition will also be adding field events. In an Instagram post, Athlos introduced Tara Davis-Woodhall as the newest face of the league while announcing the latest additions to their event roster and captioned it:

Ad

Trending

"It’s Track AND Field, and she’s the reason. Field is coming to ATHLOS 2025, and Tara Davis-Woodhall is leading the way."

Ad

Tara Davis-Woodhall is married to Hunter Woodhall, who won gold at the 400-meter T62 event at the 2024 Summer Paralympics.

Serena Williams teases potential collaboration with Simone Biles

Serena Williams recently teased a potential collaboration with famous American and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. In a cryptic social media post, Williams wrote:

"The highlight of my night meeting my favorite #Avenger Scarlett Johansson ❤️😍😍 And of course being reunited with my new doubles partner @simonebiles"

Ad

Ad

The 11-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast also commented on the post, hinting further at an upcoming collaboration on a tennis court.

"coming soon to a court near you," wrote Biles.

Simone Biles' comment on Serena Williams' post - Source: via @serenawilliams on Instagram

Williams and Simone Biles were among several famous people who attended the Time 100 Gala in New York. While both were part of the Top 100 list, Williams was also seen posing with Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson.

Across her career, Serena Williams has won 73 WTA-level singles titles, including 23 major women's singles titles. Williams is also a four-time Olympic gold medalist, winning Olympic gold in doubles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and the 2012 London Olympics. In London, she also claimed a gold medal in singles, demolishing Maria Sharapova in the finals, with an opening bagel set and closing out her victory with a 6-1 set.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas