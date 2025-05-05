Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall express gratitude for massive support from multi billion dollar brand since early track days

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall recently expressed their gratitude for the massive support they received through social media. After meeting in 2017 at a high school track meet in Idaho, the couple exchanged their vows in 2021.

Since then, they have been open about their lives and constantly give glimpses of their off-track moments to fans on social media. During this journey, the athlete couple also received support from the American chain of sports goods, Dick's Sporting Goods.

The Olympian and Paralympian collaborate with Dick’s Sporting Goods on the retailer’s social media program for influencers. They recently stated their gratitude to everyone who supported them during the initial days when they had no mentor or financial assistance.

"Social media has given us a chance to pursue our dream. Specifically any of you who have supported our content and careers," read the post. "Without you none of this would be possible. Back when we started we didn’t have many mentors and definitely no financial support. But we just put ourselves out there and l we just figured it out. luckily a lot of you believed in us from the beginning."

"So, when @dickssportinggoods reached out for us to be team captains of an amazing program helping others do the same we were psyched," the post added.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opens up about her and husband Hunter Woodhall's collaboration with Nike

Tara Davis-Woodhall at the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by WireImage)

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently shared her thoughts after she and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, joined Nike's unmatched roster of track and field athletes. In an interview with Nike.com, Tara highlighted Nike's effort to help her improve as an athlete while also encouraging women's sports.

“Nike is more than a sponsor: It’s a partner in creating change for women in sport, turning belief into action through its deep support for athletes, innovative footwear and apparel, and a mission of expanding sport for the next generation," Tara Davis-Woodhall said. "I’m always searching for ways to level up my performance and make a lasting impact on the track and field community, and partnering with Nike will help me push my limits while growing and giving back to the sport I love.”

At the 2024 Paris Games, Davis-Woodhall won her first Olympic gold medal in the long jump event. With Woodhall also bagging medals at the event, they became the first couple to have won Olympic medals at the same edition of the Games.

