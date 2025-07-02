Sha'Carri Richardson reacts to Georgia's Track & Field head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert taking charge of Team USA at the World Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson recently reacted to Georgia's Track & Field head coach, Caryl Smith Gilbert, being appointed as the head coach for the American women's squad at the upcoming World Championships. The 2025 World Athletics Championships will be held at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13 to 21.

Gilbert will head the USA women's team in Tokyo and also be in charge of coaching the sprint and hurdle events. She joined the Bulldogs' women's track and field team in 2022 and led them to their first Outdoor National Championships title this year on June 14. Gilbert also steered the team to its first Southeastern Conference outdoor title in 19 years in 2025.

Smith Gilbert was awarded the "South Region Women’s Coach of the Year" after her remarkable coaching this year. Since her appointment at Georgia University, the program's track and field team has produced 12 top-10 national team finishes, including six top-five marks.

Smith Gilbert's impressive coaching tenure made her the best fit as the head coach for the USA women's squad at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Richardson expressed her enthusiasm following Gilbert's new appointment and wrote:

"@coachcarylsg Let's go!!!"

Screenshot of Richardson's Instagram story.

Gilbert also won her third "National Women's Coach of the Year" award this year, previously winning it in 2018 and 2021, when she was associated with USC University.

"You keep showing up" - When Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on her commitment to track and field

Sha'carri Richardson of the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson once opened up about her commitment to track and field, stating that while most people only commit to track and field during the Olympics, she does it full time. Her daily decisions, including her diet, training, and rest, reflect her performance on track.

“You keep showing up,” Richardson said. “No matter what. Most people, they only think of track every four years. The Olympics, that’s all there is—those few seconds on TV. But for me, track is my life on a day-to-day basis. Everything I do—what I eat, what I drink, if I stay up too late—it’s all reflected on the track. Every choice. That’s what the world doesn’t see,” she said (via vogue.com in August 2024).

After competing at the Paris Olympics and Brussels Diamond League in the 2024 season, Sha'Carri Richardson opened her 2025 season by competing in 100m at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo, where she settled in fourth place after clocking 11.47 seconds.

