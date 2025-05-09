Sha'Carri Richardson stars with Cristiano Ronaldo in latest campaign for multi-billion dollar brand

Sha'Carri Richardson was recently seen with the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo in the latest Whoop ad campaign. The track athlete is currently gearing up to open her 2025 track season.

Richardson was last seen in action during the 2024 Paris Olympics, which saw her win two medals. She nabbed a silver medal in the 100m dash after clocking 10.87s and a gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay, where she and her team posted a time of 41.78s. Presently, she is in her off-season and is preparing for the upcoming events of the ongoing track season.

Amid the downtime, Richardson frequently shared several updates about her off-track life, and most recently, she appeared in Whoop's latest ad campaign for their new 5.0 straps.

Along with the Olympian, this campaign also featured the Portuguese footballer Ronaldo and several other fitness celebrities. They shared a video on Instagram where the sprinter was seen sitting on the track while wearing an orange 5.0 strap and was followed by Ronaldo playing football.

The post's caption read:

"Welcome to the awakening. The all-new WHOOP experience is here."

Sha'Carri Richardson recently attended the 2025 Met Gala, where she wore a stunning yellow-colored dress designed by Valentino's Alessandro Michele.

When Sha'Carri Richardson shared advice for young women pursuing track and field

Sha'Carri Richardson sat for an interview with Cosmopolitan.com in July 2024, where she opened up about the advice she would share with young women wishing to pursue track and field as their career. She advised young girls to believe in themselves and focus on working hard. Speaking about the importance of effort, she said,

“I will definitely tell any young woman or anyone out there, honestly, just believe in yourself. Once you believe in yourself, you can put the work in behind it. I know a lot of people say your dreams are only wishful thinking when you don't put it into words," said Sha'Carri Richardson.

She added:

“I will definitely say just working hard for what you want and putting in the effort and believing in yourself. It will come full circle. And also have fun! Never, never, never not have fun."

Outside of her track heroics, Sha'Carri Richardson is also making headlines for her relationship with fellow sprinter Christian Coleman. The duo has been frequently sharing updates with each other on social media, including celebrating their birthdays, attending the Super Bowl together, and more.

