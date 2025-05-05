Sha'Carri Richardson shares glimpse of her Met Gala preparation ahead of gracing the red carpet

American track athlete Sha'Carri Richardson shared glimpses from her preparatory session before she attends the Met Gala 2025. The event will be held on May 5 in New York at its iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Ad

Per NBC, the 2025 Met Gala theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The event will feature several prominent sports stars, such as former WTA No.1 Serena Williams, decorated F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, and basketball legend Lebron James.

Richardson, who will also be gracing the red carpet event in New York, shared a picture from her makeup session on her Instagram stories hours before the proceedings of the event. She further remarked in her story:

Ad

Trending

"MET GALA PREP"

Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story features her preparations for the Met Gala 2025

The track athlete had also attended the event back in 2021, where she wore a red and black dress. Allyson Felix and Noah Lyles were among the other athletes who attended the event.

Ad

Sha'carri Richardson enjoyed a successful season last year, winning one gold (4x100m relay) and one silver medal (100m) at the Paris Olympics. She hasn't featured in any meets so far in the season. However, she has been seen alongside her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, in running sessions and drills, such as before Coleman's race at the 2025 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational.

Sha'Carri Richardson shared her take on not racing YouTuber IShowSpeed

Sha'Carri Richardson (Image via: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson shared her thoughts on not racing prominent streamer and YouTuber, IShowSpeed. This came in February 2025, when Richardson and Speed met during an event at the Super Bowl flag football game.

Ad

When approached by the YouTuber for a race, Richardson turned down the challenge. The 100m World Champion shared that to race her, Speed must learn to be a sprinter initially and go through all the track drills and training that an athlete goes through.

Additionally, she also mentioned that after these drills, they could arrange a race. She said (via Olympics.com):

"Before we race, I got to teach you how to be a sprinter first…You come down for a day, you do my entire workout, and after that, we can set something up. But you got to do what I do first before we race…You got to be a track athlete first before a race."

Speed has previously raced the likes of Noah Lyles, the current 100m Olympic and World champion, where he was narrowly defeated by the latter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More