Sha'Carri Richardson flaunts effortless look ahead of her 2025 track season opener

Sha'Carri Richardson shared sun-kissed pictures of herself, flaunting an effortless look. Richardson hasn't had a start to her 2025 season, but she often supports her fellow athletes and boyfriend, Christian Coleman, in their respective sporting events.

Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson was on top of her game in 2024, winning the 100m silver and anchoring the 4x100m relay team to gold at the Paris Games. Following that, she avenged her 100m loss to Saint Lucian Julien Alfred at the Diamond League stop in Zurich, clinching the gold podium in 10.84s. Since her underwhelming feat in the final stop in Brussels, Richardson has been absent from track action.

But the reigning 100m World champion engages in brand campaigns and off-track activities and even balances a successful social media career. In a recent Instagram post, the 25-year-old flaunted her no-makeup look in sun-kissed pictures. She also posted an affirmative quote, reading:

Ad

Trending

"You look good"

Ad

Richardson has been dating Christian Coleman, and they have often been spotted together since the Paris Games. At the recent Xiamen Diamond League, the former graced the sidelines to cheer on Coleman but was herself absent from the track. In a recent Instagram story, the sprinter teased that she and her partner might start a couple's YouTube channel soon.

"Y'all ready for our YouTube channel?" the caption read.

Ad

Richardson is one of the mainstays of the giant brand, Nike. She often promotes new launches and was part of the 2025 Super Bowl commercial as well.

Sha'Carri Richardson once expressed excitement about adding more accomplishments to her list

Richardson at Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Athletics - (Source: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson faced a setback at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, missing her chances to compete in the finals in the wake of a drug ban. She pulled herself back up and persevered on the track, winning double gold podiums at the 2023 World Championships and continuing her momentum in Paris.

Ad

In a candid conversation with her long-time partner, Nike, she was handed a list of accomplishments. Reflecting on that, she said:

"If I had to pick out of all of these, my favorite moment, of course, would be earning my silver medal at the Olympics, this 2024 Olympic Games. Being able to sit and look at all of my accomplishments continues to show that I am on the path that I am designed to be on. And there are so much more accomplishments to add to the list.”

Sha'Carri Richardson clocked 10.75m in the 100m to break the collegiate record when she was a student-athlete at Louisiana State University.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More