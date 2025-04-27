Sha'Carri Richardson teases major update with boyfriend Christian Coleman in a new way to connect with fans

Sha'Carri Richardson recently garnered the attention of her followers by sharing a massive update with her boyfriend, Christian Coleman. The couple is currently gearing up for their upcoming events of the 2025 track season.

Ad

Richardson has not yet made her 2025 track season debut after wrapping her 2024 season with the Paris Olympics, which saw her win two medals. She won a silver medal in the 100m dash and a gold medal in the 4x100m relay race. Following this campaign, she has been making the headlines because of her relationship with fellow American sprinter Coleman.

The latter recently made his 2025 season's debut by competing at the Tom Jones Invitational on April 19, where he fell short of earning a podium finish in the 100m race. He and the Olympic silver medalist are now training together for their upcoming events, and amid this, they have made a massive announcement of connecting to their fans in a new way.

Ad

Trending

She took to her Instagram stories, sharing a mirror selfie with Coleman, and made an announcement about starting a new YouTube channel together. Richardson shared a 'yes or no' poll asking the fans whether they were ready for the channel.

"Y'all ready for our YouTube channel👀✨?!"

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Instagram story

The couple usually share several updates with each other on social media, and they were first seen together on December 7, 2024, at the USATF Night of Legends.

Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson dropped a sweet reaction on a heartfelt note penned by her boyfriend, Christian Coleman

Christian Coleman penned a sweet note for his girlfriend, Sha'Carri Richardson, after the conclusion of his invitational. The event was held on March 15, at the Westlake Lions Track and Field team, and during this event, the duo was seen engaged in interacting with the fans and young athletes and in the other shenanigans of the event.

Ad

A few days after this event, Coleman shared a wholesome note for Richardson on his Instagram story. He uploaded a clip of him and the Olympian working during the invitational and added a cute note that read:

"Keep inspiring the youth & the world @itsshacarri. I promise we right behind you," Coleman wrote.

Following this note being shared, Richardson was quick enough to respond with another loving message, where she appreciated him for his positive work. She wrote:

Ad

"You the chosen one 🖤🤞 Thank you for all the things you do for your community! We got you! @coleman2," she wrote.

Sha'Carri Richardson is expected to make her 2025 season debut at the Prefontaine Classic, which is slated for July 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More