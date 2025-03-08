"He has no idea" - Sha'Carri Richardson surprises boyfriend Christian Coleman on his birthday with an adventure

Sha'Carri Richardson made her boyfriend Christian Coleman's birthday one to remember, whisking him away on a surprise adventure. Coleman celebrated his 29th birthday on March 6, 2025.

After making their first appearance together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Orlando, the sprinting duo attended the thrilling night at the 2025 Super Bowl held on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

On Coleman's birthday, the Paris Olympics gold medalist created an unforgettable experience for the couple, glimpses of which she shared on social media. She posted a selfie of the duo from moments before their helicopter ride, stating Coleman to be completely unaware of the surprise she had planned for him, highlighting the unexpected adventure she was taking him on.

"He has no idea," she wrote.

Further, Richardson shared a video during the helicopter ride, expressing her nervousness while Coleman was seen calm and relaxed.

"Why am I nervous and he not?"

Richardson shared a carousel of rare and unseen pictures of the duo on Coleman's birthday while penning her admiration for him. The series included a video of Coleman from their visit to the Illusion Museum, a glimpse from Paris, and them attending an NFL game.

When Sha'Carri Richardson drafted a heartwarming message while making an appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl with Christian Coleman

Sha'Carri Richardson poses for a photo during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman made waves after appearing together at the 2025 Super Bowl. Richardson shared a few glimpses of the duo, posing for the pictures with their hands intertwined.

She was seen wearing a two-piece suit along with huge, sleek hoops, black boots, and her signature unique nails with vibrant nail art. The sprinter completed her look with a silver bag and a heart-pendant neckpiece. Coleman was spotted in white t-shirt and olive trousers, paired with white sneakers.

"Even from the down under, still going up🥹"

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman represented the American squad at the 2024 Paris Games, where the former bagged a gold medal in the 4x100m relay event alongside Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, and Gabby Thomas. Further, Richardson also clinched a silver medal in the 100m after settling behind Julien Alfred to take home her first individual Olympic medal. Coleman competed with the American men's team in the 4x100m relay event at the French capital.

