"My person"-Sha'Carri Richardson pens a loving note for boyfriend Christian Coleman and shares never seen before pictures on his birthday

Sha'Carri Richardson couldn't stop gushing over Christian Coleman as the Latter celebrated his 29th birthday days after making an unforgettable appearance together at the Super Bowl. Richardson shared a carousel of unseen pictures as she showered her love for the fellow sprinter.

After creating a wave online by making their first appearance together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Orlando, the American duo was spotted together at the Super Bowl held on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Richardson shared a few pictures, which included the couple posing for a few selfies.

Sharing a picture of her beau in an all-black outfit, Richardson penned her admiration, writing:

"Black King."

Screenshots of Richardson's Instagram story.

She even shared a hilarious video of Coleman from their visit to the Illusion Museum and wrote:

"Cool Kid."

Screenshots of Richardson's Instagram story.

While both were seen posing for a picture, Richardson penned a heartfelt message:

"Happy Birthday to my person, thank you for being you."

Screenshots of Richardson's Instagram story.

The Paris Olympics gold medalist shared a cute selfie together while flaunting her funky phone case and her unique nails and wrote:

"I can keep posting all day," and added a kissing emoji.

She even shared a glimpse from Paris, where the duo is seen delighting in a museum. In the series of pictures, Richardson shared an emotional quote that read:

"I'd rather have the right thing slowly, than the wrong thing now."

Screenshots of Richardson's Instagram story.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman made a hand-in-hand appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman made an appearance together at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman continued to create a spark online after making an appearance together at the 2025 Super Bowl. They were seen posing for pictures with their hands intertwined. Richardson shared the pictures on social media and wrote:

"Even from down under, still going up🥹."

During the appearance, Richardson was seen sporting a unique two-piece suit, which she paired with big, sleek hoops, black boots, and her signature unique nails with eye-catching nail art. Richardson completed the look with a silver bag and a heart pendant neckpiece, while Coleman donned a white t-shirt and olive trousers with a black cap, glasses, and white sneakers.

Richardson and Coleman were spotted hugging each other after the women's 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championships.

