Sha'Carri Richardson shares a strong four word message about bond with Christian Coleman amid recent joint appearances

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman have lately been spotted together at various events, including the Super Bowl held on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. They created a stir online after making their first appearance together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Orlando.

Before their appearance at the Super Bowl, they also shared a few glimpses of their training sessions. The Olympians train under coach Dennis Mitchell at the Star Athletics Track Club in Florida. The duo was also seen enjoying the warm weather during a farm trip together, a few days ago.

Richardson recently shared a glimpse from their trip to the Super Bowl, posing for a picture in front of the Caesars New Orleans Hotel & Casino in Louisiana. Coleman was seen donning an acid-washed black denim with a black t-shirt and jacket. The sprinter completed the look with a black t-shirt and jacket, paired with black glasses and a diamond stud.

Richardson opted for a more relaxed fit with black denim shorts, a red t-shirt, which she paired with a black cap and beige boots. She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton bag. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, she wrote:

"Us vs the World."

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman made a hand-in-hand appearance at the Super Bowl

Sha'Carri Richardson of the USA during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman appeared at the 2025 Super Bowl with their hands intertwined. The duo sparked attention after posing together at the game.

Richardson was seen donning a unique two-piece suit, which she elevated with big, sleek hoops, black boots, and her signature unique nails with eye-catching nail art. She also opted for a silver bag and a heart-pendant neckpiece. Coleman was seen wearing a white t-shirt and olive trousers. He was seen sporting a black cap, glasses, and white sneakers.

Richardson and Coleman represented the USA squad at the 2024 Paris Games. Richardson, alongside Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, and Gabby Thomas went on to secure a gold medal in the 4x100m relay event. Further, she placed just below Julien Alfred in the 200m to collect a silver medal, her first individual Olympic medal. Coleman also competed alongside the men's team in the 4x100m relay event.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman were also seen celebrating together by hugging each other after the women's 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

