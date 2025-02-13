"So much more accomplishments to add to the list"- Sha'Carri Richardson makes her feelings known as she reveals favorite moment of her career so far

Sha'Carri Richardson is one of the fastest 100m sprinters of all time and has achieved multiple major accomplishments in her career, including gold medals at the World Championships and the Olympics. Recently, the American made her feelings known about the future of her career, as she revealed her favorite accomplishment to date.

On Thursday, Nike, which has partnered with Richardson since 2019, unveiled their latest campaign with the sprinter. In the campaign, the sprinter was handed a ‘receipt’ of her accomplishments over her career, with the total adding up to ‘1 great f**King athlete’.

Reflecting on the list, Sha'Carri Richardson highlighted her 100m silver medal at the Paris Olympics as her favorite moment from her career, while expressing her goals for the future, saying,

“If I had to pick out of all of these, my favorite moment, of course, would be earning my silver medal at the Olympics, this 2024 Olympic Games. Being able to sit and look at all of my accomplishments continues to show that I am on the path that I am designed to be on. And there are so much more accomplishments to add to the list.”

Sha’Carri Richardson shows her enthusiasm for the LA 2028 Games

Richardson at the Paris Olympics (Imahe Source: Getty)

For Sha'Carri Richardson, the Paris Olympics marked her debut outing at the Games. Three years earlier, the American had topped the US Olympic Trials for the Tokyo Games, but was barred from competing after testing positive for cannabis.

Post that, Richardson made an impressive comeback to the top, winning 100m and 4x100m relay gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

In 2024, the 24-year-old topped the US Olympic Trials yet again and headed to the Paris Olympics for her debut at the marquee event. In Paris, Richardson was forced to settle for silver in the 100m but anchored Team USA to gold in the 4x100m relay.

Speaking to Blavity TV in an interview, Sha'Carri Richardson called her Olympic experience ‘humbling, and showed her enthusiasm for the 2028 Games, saying,

“I would say honestly being in the Paris 20124 Olympics has been an honor, it has been humbling, it has been fun. And I cannot, I literally cannot wait for LA. Like I'm almost like jumping three years ahead because this experience was something totally unbelievable.”

Sha'Carri Richardson has entered 2025 as the reigning 100m World Champion. While the sprinter is yet to open her season, her focus will likely be on the World Championships, which are set to take place in September later this year.

