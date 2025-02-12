Sha'Carri Richardson drops 1-word reaction to Nike Super Bowl commercial featuring herself and other athletes

Sha'Carri Richardson reacted to Nike's 'So Win' commercial for Super Bowl LIX in which she was featured alongside greats like Caitlin Clark, Jordan Chiles, Sabrina Ionescu, and A'ja Wilson. The commercial was created to promote women in sports.

Sha'Carri Richardson won the 100m silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing 0.15s behind the winner, Julien Alfred, the first Olympic gold medalist of Saint Lucia. Following that, Richardson ran the anchor leg of the women's 4x100m relay event and helped the US team to a comfortable win.

Enjoying track downtime, the reigning 100m world champion busied herself with several brand campaigns, especially being the highlight of the sportswear giant, Nike. In recent news, when the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling Super Bowl clash, the world hailed the women athletes in the Super LIX commercial, 'So Win', featuring Richardson, Caitlin Clark, Jordan Chiles, Sabrina Ionescu, and others.

The ad posted on Nike's official X page was captioned:

"There’s one guarantee in sport. You’ll be told you can’t do it. So do it anyway. You can’t win. So Win."

The post garnered the attention of the two-time Olympic gold medalist, who made her feelings known with a one-word reaction.

"PERIOD"

Richardson was present with fellow US sprinter Christan Coleman at the high-energy Super Bowl event in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

Coleman shared some glimpses of their time in Louisiana, including pictures of them clinking their shot glasses, posing for mirror selfies, and by the Super Bowl graffiti wall. He sent out a message to his preferred team, the Atlanta Falcons, and wrote:

"Superbowl weekend in the bayou🤝🏾. Cmon @atlantafalcons tighten up!! Next year we here!"

Sharing the post in her story, Richardson shared a cryptic message that read:

"All me not your friend."

Sha'Carri Richardson expressed her wish to train iconic streamer IShowSpeed for the track before facing him in a race

Sha'Carri Richardson in the relay event at the Olympic Games Paris 2024- (Source: Getty)

Darren Watkins Jr., popular as IShowSpeed, met Sha'Carri Richardson at the Super Bowl flagship game. While he played, he also challenged the reigning World champion to race against him in a sprinting event.

In response, Richardson silenced him by offering a training session with her before the duo could race.

“Before we race, I got to teach you how to be a sprinter first…You come down for a day, you do my entire workout, and after that, we can set something up. But you got to do what I do first before we race…You got to be a track athlete first before a race,” she said.

Richardson vied for her debut Games appearance in Tokyo 2020 but a positive doping test sidelined her. She was fresh off the 100m win at the 2020 Olympic trials.

