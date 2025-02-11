Christian Coleman shares mirror-selfie with Sha'Carri Richardson as he gives highlights of his Super Bowl weekend

Christian Coleman recently gave a sneak peek into his visit to the Super Bowl game with Sha'Carri Richardson. The game was held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

Richardson and Coleman were first spotted together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends, held on December 7, 2024, in Orlando, stirring up speculations of the two dating. Both American athletes competed at the Paris Olympics, where Sha'Carri won two medals, including a gold and a silver in the 100m and 4x100m relay dashes.

Coleman, on the other hand, competed in the men's 4x100m relay but fell short of attaining a podium finish. Both sprinters are in their off-season and are gearing up for the upcoming 2025 track season together at the Star Athletics Track Club. Amid this, the duo recently attended the Super Bowl game together, and Coleman gave a sneak peek of the same.

Trending

He shared a carousel of pictures and videos on his Instagram handle, wherein in the first clip, he was seen enjoying the game from the stadium. In the third clip of the post, he shared a cozy mirror selfie with Sha'Carri Richardson and then uploaded multiple pictures of his outfit. He also shared a video of the crowd that gathered to witness the Super Bowl and added a caption that read:

"Superbowl weekend in the bayou🤝🏾. Cmon @atlantafalcons tighten up!! Next year we here!"

Sha'Carri Richardson once opened up about how track brought out her energetic side

American Olympian, Sha'Carri Richardson - Source: Getty

In an interview with the Running Things podcast in October 2020, Sha'Carri Richardson reflected on how the track has helped her bring out her positive side. She was asked about her energy during interviews and races, and whether it was the same since childhood. The 24-year-old revealed that she was quiet as a child and credited the sport for bringing out a more energetic side of her.

“Actually, I feel like track brought it out. Younger girl was a little quiet. If you got to know me, you saw me. You saw this side. But if you didn't know me enough, no. I think track definitely was that shell that brought me out because it kind of brought, like I said, popularity to me. When I was like, 'to me, that was kind of me.' I was that track girl, that fast girl.' So, it kind of slowly brought me out of a bubble,” she said.

“Not saying, I was shy naturally but it's just like I was just to myself and it just brought me out of a bubble and it just exposed me to different things and just experienced the different things, different people just brought me right out this, Sha'Carri,” she added.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman are training under the same coach, Dennis Mitchell, for the 2025 track season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback