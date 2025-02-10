Sha'Carri Richardson turns up the glamour in a two-piece suit while making hand-in-hand appearance with Christian Coleman at Super Bowl

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman are turning heads at the Super Bowl weekend by making appearances together. The event held on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, witnessed the American sprinters making an appearance with their hands intertwined.

After making their first appearance together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends Awards, the duo is frequently seen sharing glimpses of their time together with fans. Following their initial appearance together, they were seen taking a farm trip together. The sprinters training at the Star Athletics Track Club in Florida under Coach Dennis Mitchell also shared a glimpse of their track session together.

Richardson shared a few glimpses of the evening where she was seen wearing a unique two-piece suit. She enhanced the look with big, sleek hoops, black boots, and her signature unique nails. She completed the look with a silver bag and a heart-pendant neckpiece.

Coleman was seen wearing a white shirt with olive trousers. He coordinated the outfit with a black cap, glasses, and white sneakers. They posed for the photos hand in hand, sending waves of excitement through their fans. Sharing the pictures, Richardson wrote:

"Even from the down under, still going up🥹"

Richardson and Coleman both made appearances at the Paris Games where the former clinched a gold and a silver medal in the 4x100m relay and 200m, respectively and Coleman competed in the men's 4x100m relay race.

Christian Coleman reacts to Sha'Carri Richardson's appearance in Nike's "So Win" Super Bowl commercial

Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States during the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo via Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson recently made an appearance in Nike's "So Win" campaign, alongside Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles and WNBA star Caitlyn Clark. The ad featuring the elite female athletes with a voiceover by rapper Doechii was unveiled during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Richardson led the ad while showing off her athletic spirit, staring into the camera while posing on the starting blocks. The video also features Richardson's winning moment in the women's 4x100m relay race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Coleman shared the video on his Instagram story and penned a message, writing:

"Nobody cares, go harder," adding two fire emojis.

Screenshot of Coleman's Instagram story.

Richardson competed at the Paris Games, securing a silver medal in the 100m event and a gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay race.

