In Nike's first Super Bowl ad since 1998, Sha'Carri Richardson took the spotlight alongside Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles and WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Returning to the Super Bowl with its first Big Game ad in 27 years, Nike's "So Win" campaign highlights women athletes breaking barriers in their sport.

With a voiceover by rapper Doechii, the video features Richardson, Caitlin, Chiles, and basketball players A'ja Wilson, and Sabrina Ionescu. The anthem "So Win" was unveiled during the Super Bowl LIX, during the faceoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The ad, created and directed by Wieden+Kennedy Portland and directed by Somesuch's Kim Gehrig displays impressive black and white cinematography with the female athletes appearing in their athletic profiles. Richardson can be seen leading the charge while staring into the camera in her starting position for the sprint.

The Olympic medalist is seen donning a Nike training outfit, featuring a cut-out on her left side. She paired the outfit with big hoops and completed the look with arm sleeves and her signature unique diamond-studded nails, while flaunting her tattoos. The concluding moments of the advertisement reflect on Richardson leading the American team to victory in the women's 4x100m relay race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Sha'Carri Richardson flaunts more sporty outfits in Nike's "So Win" campaign during the Super Bowl

Sha'carri Richardson of the United States during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.(Photo via Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson increased the glamour in Nike's first Super Bowl advertisement in 27 years by donning two more outfits. Following her remarkable performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Richardson signed a lucrative deal with Nike reportedly worth $20m. Having collaborated with the brand since 2019, the American sprinter will be seen teaming up with the global apparel giant till 2028.

For one of her appearances in Nike's recent outfit, she was seen donning her competition outfit which she paired with Nike's running shoes. The two time Olympic medalist posed for the photo on the starting blocks. For another look, she was seen sporting red athletic gear, paired with a puffer red jacket.

Richardson made her Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games, where she secured a silver medal in the 100m event after clocking 10.87 seconds, following Saint Lucian athlete, Julien Alfred. Richardson also contributed to the American team's effort to secure a gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay race.

