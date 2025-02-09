Sha'Carri Richardson makes joint appearance with Christian Coleman in New Orleans as they gear up for Super Bowl weekend

Sha'Carri Richardson recently shared a glimpse of her trip to New Orleans with Christian Coleman ahead of the Super Bowl LIX. The event will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Richardson traveled with Coleman to New Orleans after first making an appearance together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Orlando, stirring up social media after being linked romantically. Both American athletes made an appearance at the 2024 Paris Games, where Richardson bagged a gold and a silver medal in the 4x100m relay and 200m and Coleman competed in the men's 4x100m relay race.

Ahead of the Super Bowl weekend, Richardson shared Instagram stories of her travel; in one of the stories, she was received with a board with both the sprinters' names. Further, she shared a video of Coleman sitting in a car with Richardson flaunting her unique signature nails.

Trending

Screenshot of Richardson's Instagram story.

Further, Coleman also shared a picture of himself, where he was seen donning a classy puffer black and beige trousers, which he paired with a white t-shirt and wrote:

"Superbowl Weekend in bayou."

Screenshot of Coleman's Instagram story.

Super Bowl 2025 will feature the American Football Conference (AFC) champion Kansas City Chiefs against the National Football Conference (NFC) champion Philadelphia Eagles. Jon Batiste, a Grammy and Oscar winner will be seen performing the national anthem on Sunday.

Following the Paris Olympics Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman made several appearances together

Sha'carri Richardson of the United States during the 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, Paris, France.(Photo via Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman have been making several appearances together following the Paris Olympics campaign. After Coleman first teased an appearance with the Paris Olympic medalist at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends, they were seen taking a farm trip together.

Both athletes train at the Star Athletics Track Club in Florida under Coach Dennis Mitchell. Coleman recently shared a glimpse of their training session, where they were seen grooving to music in 44°F weather.

In a now-deleted post, Richardson was seen embracing her holiday season with Coleman donning his necklace, with an inverted triangle pendant, having ‘SC’ inscribed on it. Richardson was seen donning an exotic black bikini, flaunting her tattoos, and posing for pictures. They were also seen delighting in an NFL game and posed for pictures turning away from the camera.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback