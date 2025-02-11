Sha'Carri Richardson gushes over Christian Coleman's Super Bowl highlights as they make joint appearance at the Mega Event

While creating a buzz with their appearance together at the Super Bowl weekend, Sha'Carri Richardson couldn't control gushing over Christian Coleman as the latter shared a few glimpses on social media. This comes after their first joint appearance at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends Awards. They then attended the electrifying Super Bowl event on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Coleman shared a few pictures, one of which included a mirror selfie with Richardson. While Richardson opted for a unique two-piece suit with big silver hoops, black boots, and her signature nails for the night, Coleman was wearing a white shirt with olive trousers paired with a black cap, glasses, and white sneakers.

The sprinters were also seen savoring scrumptious food and drinks. For one of his looks, Coleman was seen donning acid-washed black denim with an intricate design which he paired with a black t-shirt and jacket, He completed the look with black glasses and a diamond stud. Sharing the pictures, Coleman wrote:

"Superbowl weekend in the bayou🤝🏾. Cmon@atlantafalcons tighten up!! Next year we here!"

Richardson shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote:

"All me not your friend."

Screenshot of Richardson's Instagram story.

Sha'Carri Richardson stars in Nike's "So Win" commercial unveiled at the Super Bowl

Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States during the medal ceremony at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary (Photo via Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson was recently featured in Nike's first Super Bowl ad since 1998. The "So Win" commercial featured multiple elite female athletes, including Richardson, Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, WNBA star Caitlin Clark, and basketball players A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu.

The commercial was unveiled during the Super Bowl weekend on Sunday, during the clash between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. With a voice over by Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii, the commercial highlighted the increasing popularity in women's sports.

Richardson led the ad by staring into the camera, while posing on her starting blocks. She sported a Nike training outfit with a cut-out on her left side, showcasing her tattoos. The Paris Olympics medalist completed the look with large hoop earrings, arm sleeves, and her signature diamond-studded nails.

Sha'Carri Richardson signed a deal with Nike, reportedly worth $20m, following the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where she collected three medals.

