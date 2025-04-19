Sha'Carri Richardson accompanies boyfriend Christian Coleman for pre-meet session before individual season opener 

American track athletes, Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman, were recently spotted in their training sessions before the former's season opener at the 2025 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational. The event is being held on April 18 and 19 in Gainesville.

Ad

As per reports, Coleman is going to run the 100m event in this competition and will be his first individual race since the 2024 Diamond League finals in Brussels. Notably, he competed in a 4x100m relay earlier this month at the Florida Relays, where he, along with his quartet, finished fourth. While for Richardson, it will be her first meet of this 2025 track and field season.

Richardson shared a glimpse of the training session on the track just a few hours before their races on her Instagram story. The couple is seen in black track jackets with white headphones on in the video. Richardson further wrote in her story:

Ad

Trending

"Pre Meet"

Glimpse of Richardson's practice sessions before the Tom Jones Invitational (Image via: Richardson's Instagram/@itsshacarri)

The couple has been spending their time together for quite a while now and are frequently seen on their date nights. The 100m World champion also expressed her excitement during her boyfriend's season opener at the Pepsi Florida Relays.

Ad

When track veteran Michael Johnson commented on Sha'Carri Richardson's quality of winning consecutive World Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson (Image via: Getty)

Michael Johnson explained how the 2023 World Championships in Budapest helped Sha'Carri Richardson in her track career and why the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo is a major tournament for establishing her sheer consistency in the discipline.

Ad

In an interview with Olympics.com in 2024, Johnson shared that becoming the World Champion in 2023 gave Richardson a lot of confidence as an athlete. Additionally, Johnson also expressed his excitement to watch Richardson in the 2025 season and discussed whether she can win consecutive World Championships and maintain the consistency in major events.

"I think that her winning the world championship last year was great for her as a person, as an athlete. I think it did a lot for her. This summer let’s see if she can start to win championships over and over again and become a serial champion. That won't be easy, because that women's 100m is probably one of the most difficult races," Johnson said.

During the conversation, Johnson had also praised Sha'Carri Richardson for backing her originality and not copying the style of other track athletes. Despite this admiration for Richardson, Johnson's Grand Slam Track hasn't been able to rope in the 100m World Champion in its roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More