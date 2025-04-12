Christian Coleman drops 2-word reaction on date night with girlfriend Sha'Carri Richardson 

Months after making a wave on social media with their first appearance together, Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman were seen embracing a date night. Richardson and Coleman appeared together in public for the first time at the 2024 USATF Awards.

Ad

Following this, the sprinters have created a buzz online on multiple occasions by appearing at the Super Bowl weekend, taking a trip to a farm, and sharing glimpses of their training together. The Olympian duo train together at Star Athletics Track Club in Florida, under former Olympic sprinter turned coach Dennis Mitchell.

The couple frequently expresses their affection for each other, as evidenced by Richardson's recent birthday helicopter ride surprise. They were also recently spotted enjoying a date night at The Capital Grille in Florida. For the dinner night, Coleman opted for a black t-shirt with a classy black jacket. He paired the look with a black wollen cap and watch and completed it with a neckpiece featuring 'SC' initials.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Coleman's Instagram story.

He later posted a picture of Richardson who was seen wearing a blue and white jacket which she paired with minimal jewelry, including diamond studs and neckpiece. Sharing the Olympic medalist's picture from their date night, Coleman wrote:

Ad

"My POV"

Screenshot of Coleman's Instagram story.

Richardson was recently seen supporting her boyfriend at his first track meet of the 2025 season. After urging fans to watch his race, she was present at the 2025 Florida Relays, held on Saturday, April 5, where Coleman competed in Men's 4x100 Olympic Development category and settled in second place.

Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson makes an appearance at the 2025 Christian Coleman Invitational

Sha'carri Richardson of Team United States at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson was recently seen supporting her beau at the 2025 Christian Coleman Invitational held at the Westlake High School track in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Ad

The Olympic champion was seen wearing a light brown top which she paired with dark brown pants. Richardson completed the look with vibrant green shoes. The couple was also seen interacting with their fans, signing autographs and posing for pictures.

Notably, both Sha'Carri Richardson and Coleman made appearances at the 2024 Paris Games. While Coleman faced a disqualification after competing in the men's 4x100m relay race, Richardson bagged a gold and silver medal in 4x100m relay and 200m, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More