Sha'Carri Richardson cheers for her boyfriend Christian Coleman as he displays impressive performance at Florida Relays

Sha'Carri Richardson was recently seen cheering up for her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, as the sprinter competed at the 2025 Florida Relays on Saturday, April 5. Coleman competed in his first race of the 2025 season in the Men's 4x100 Olympic Development category at the Relays held at Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, Florida.

Ad

Coleman represented the American team alongside Kyree King, Erriyon Knighton, and Robert Gregory and followed the British squad to settle in second place. While the Great Britain squad posted 38.09 seconds, the Coleman-led team clocked 38.16 seconds. Richardson shared a video of Coleman running the first leg and wrote:

"Nice lil relay action today. Felt great! Blessings!!"

Screenshot of Richsrdson's Instagram story.

Richardson and Coleman made their first appearance together at the 2025 USATF Awards. The couple was seen making waves multiple times, including appearing at the Super Bowl and admiring and penning heartfelt notes on birthdays. Ahead of her boyfriend's 2025 season debut, Richardson urged her fans to watch Coleman's races by sharing his schedule on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

Coleman will be next seen competing at the Tom Jones Invitational on April 19 in Florida followed by the Xiamen Diamond League on April 26, 2025. In the upcoming months, he will compete at Seiko GP Tokyo, the Shanghai Diamond League, the Prefontaine Classic, and the USATF Outdoor Championships.

Sha'Carri Richardson hypes up LSU Gymnastics ahead of the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson during the Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships held in Austin, Texas. (Photo via Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson recently displayed her support for the LSU Tigers gymnastics program for their appearance at the 2025 NCAA Women's Regional Championships. The sprinter provided a voice-over along with fellow Olympian Mondo Duplantis on a feature video by the purple and gold squad.

Ad

"There's no easy way to the top. No shortcuts, no perfect path, just the grind. New heights can only be reached when you believe in the process. Whether it's a track runway or the vault runway, us Tigers know a thing or two about being in the spotlight. So just remember you are here because you are meant to be here. All you need is a little bit of that purple and gold running through your veins, and you'll shine bright like a crown jewel you are." (Narration by Sha'Carri Richardson and Duplantis)

Ad

Sha'carri Richardson and Duplantis joined the LSU squad at the same time before the sprinter turned pro in a year and signed a deal with Nike.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More