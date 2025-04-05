Sha'Carri Richardson shows off new hairstyle ahead of 2025 track season

Sha'Carri Richardson is a global track and field icon, well-known for her innovative fashion panache and prominent track performances. The two-time Olympic medalist recently showcased her new hairstyle ahead of the 2025 track season through her Instagram stories.

The Texas native has two gold medals and one bronze medal from the World Championships. In the 2017 Pan American U20 Championships at Trujillo, Peru, Richardson clinched the gold medal in the 4 × 100 m relay event. Through her latest Instagram stories, the sprinter shared glimpses of her latest hairstyle. In one of her Instagram stories, she wrote,

“Face by God”

“Hair done by @tamedbybri HAIR FROM @flow_gohair”

Screenshot of Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram stories | Credits: IG/@itsshacarri

The notable athlete will headline the 100m at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, which will be held on July 5 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Richardson competed at the Prefontaine Classic four times and clinched the top spot in 2024 by clocking the race in 10.83 seconds.

The second spot was taken by two-time Olympic medalist Julien Alfred. The three-time Olympic medalist Dina Asher-Smith clinched the third spot. The American sprinter was the runner-up in the same event in 2022.

During her collegiate career with Louisiana State University's Lady Tigers, the track and field team, she broke two world records in the 100m and the 200m events.

Sha'Carri Richardson reflects on her emotional connection with her journey in track and field

Sha'Carri Richardson at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Throughout her career, Sha'Carri Richardson has achieved numerous accolades while establishing herself as a leading figure in the sport. The athlete was raised by her grandmother and aunt and showed promise in the sport from an early age, winning Texas state titles in 100m and 200m events.

During her interview with Vogue in July 2024, Richardson shared her thoughts on the challenges and successes that came her way throughout her journey. She mentioned,

“Every time I step onto the track, I think of all those moments when I was younger—all those feelings are still with me, I’m just that little girl grown up. It’s almost like a flashback journey, everything that brought me to that point. All the grind, all the sacrifice. And there’s a feeling of, this moment is special because all of that, the good, the bad, it’s brought me here. And I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

In 2023, at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Richardson clinched the national title in the 100m.

