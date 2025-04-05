Sha'Carri Richardson drops 1-word reaction as her billboard in the UK leaves a fan gushing

Sha'Carri Richardson recently reacted to a fan from London gushing over her Nike billboard. The fan shared a large billboard at the Nike store on Oxford Circus featuring the US sprinter Richardson in London, England.

Richardson has been a Nike athlete since 2019. Following her 2023 World Athletics Championships, where she secured two gold medals in 100m and 4x100m, along with a bronze in the 200m, Richardson extended her deal with the brand till 2028. The contract was reportedly worth $20m, and she was subsequently seen featuring in the Nike x Jacquemus Swoosh bag collaboration.

Following her 2024 Paris Olympics victories, where the sprinter bagged a silver medal in the 100m and a gold in the 4x100m relay race, she has been seen making appearances for multiple photoshoots for Nike, one of which was featured in London. A fan from England couldn't stop admiring the American athlete and shared a picture of the billboard featuring Richardson in a black Nike outfit and wrote:

"Celeb crush."

Richardson reshared the story on her Instagram and expressed her emotions, writing:

"International".

Screenshot of Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story.

A few weeks back, Sha'Caari Richardson was featured in the Nike "So Win" campaign displayed at the Super Bowl. She was one of the athletes in a star-studded lineup that included fellow Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, basketball players A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, and WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Sha'Carri Richardson supports LSU Gymnastics by voicing-over hype-up video ahead of the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson during the Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships 2019. (Photo via Getty Images)

Sha'Caari Richardson recently provided a voiceover to a hype-up video of the LSU Tigers gymnastics squad ahead of the NCAA Women's Regional Championships alongside multiple-time Olympic medalist Mondo Duplantis. The sprinter competed for the Tigers for a year in 2019 before turning pro.

"There's no easy way to the top. No shortcuts, no perfect path, just the grind. New heights can only be reached when you believe in the process. Whether it's a track runway or the vault runway, us Tigers know a thing or two about being in the spotlight. So just remember you are here because you are meant to be here. All you need is a little bit of that purple and gold running through your veins, and you'll shine bright like a crown jewel you are." (Narration by Sha'Carri Richardson and Duplantis)

The NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships are held at four regionals, including the University of Alabama, the University of Utah, the University of Washington, and Penn State.

