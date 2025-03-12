Sha'Carri Richardson shares a glimpse of Christian Coleman flaunting her Nike "So Win" collection 

Christian Coleman was recently seen flaunting a Sha'Carri Richardson Nike "So Win" collection t-shirt during his gym session, days after the latter surprised him with a helicopter ride on his birthday. The couple train together at Star Athletics Track Club in Florida, under former Olympic sprinter Dennis Mitchell.

Richardson recently appeared in Nike's 'So Win' brand collection, which included a Super Bowl line, highlighting the power of women's sports. Richardson's personalized t-shirt showcased her signature vibrant nails holding a gold medal.

Coleman shared a video of him grooving during the gym session while donning the t-shirt and wrote:

"Exclusive SR merch olw yes @itsshacarri 💪"

The Paris Olympics gold medalist reshared the video on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Richardson's Instagram story.

In Nike's campaign, Richardson is featured alongside Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, basketball players A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, and WNBA star Caitlin Clark. The 2023 100m world champion is seen leading the video, holding her starting sprint position and staring directly into the camera.

She is seen wearing a Nike training outfit with a distinctive cut-out on her left side, complemented by large hoop earrings, arm sleeves, and her signature diamond-studded nails, all while showcasing her tattoos. Having partnered with the brand since 2019, the American sprinter signed a lucrative deal following the 2023 World Athletics Championships and will continue to collaborate with the athletic brand through 2028.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman made an appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl after showing up together at the 2024 USATF Awards Night for the first time

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman made their first appearance together at the USATF Night Awards. (Image source: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman first appeared together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends, held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Orlando. Coleman shared a video of his hands intertwined with what appeared to be Richardson's hand, featuring her signature unique, long, and vibrant nails. Following Coleman's sneak peek, Richardson shared a video of the duo, confirming it was indeed herself.

Their most recent appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl was witnessed on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Notably, both athletes competed at the 2024 Paris Games. While Coleman competed in the men's 4x100m relay race, Richardson clinched a gold and a silver medal in the 4x100m relay and 200m at the French capital.

