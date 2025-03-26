"Thank you for being you" - Christian Coleman pens heartfelt note for girlfriend Sha'Carri Richardson while sharing her birthday glimpse

American sprinter Christian Coleman poured out his heart for his girlfriend and fellow athlete, Sha'Carri Richardson. The double Olympic medalist recently turned 25.

A few weeks after celebrating his 29th birthday in style, Coleman uploaded multiple pictures and videos of the couple on his Instagram stories. One of them even showed Richardson's hidden talent - her ability to write with feet!

In one of the photos uploaded on his Instagram story, Coleman captioned the post:

"Happy Birthday my Queen! Thank you for the life lessons and the many blessings! Thank you for being you @itsshacarri!"

Screenshots of some of the birthday posts Christian Coleman made for Sha'Carri Richardson [Image Source: Christian Coleman's Instagram]

Richardson also acknowledged the posts and shared some on her Instagram profile. In one of the selfies, which Coleman had captioned 'My Olympic twin', the 25-year-old sprinter wrote:

"You Know it"

Screengrab of Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram post [Image Source: Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram]

Christian Coleman and Sha'Carri Richardson are preparing for the 2025 season ahead. Richardson will be one of the few high profile athletes who won't be part of Michael Johnson's initiative, the Grand Slam Track League.

Christian Coleman revealed his mindset for the upcoming 2025 season

Christian Coleman talks about the mindset for the upcoming athletics season [Image Source: Getty]

The previous year may not have gone as planned for Christian Coleman. However, the 29-year-old athlete is far from disappointed. In his conversation with Pulse Sports, the sprinter revealed his mindset for the 2025 season.

"I would say to be determined, we talked about it a little bit but we’ll see how things go in the next few months… I think the big plan for me, or the big goal for me is just… I feel like I have been in the highest highs of the sport and the lowest lows and for me, putting it all out together and reaching my goals that I know I’m capable of achieving," Coleman said.

Coleman mentioned that although he doesn't have specific goals, he wishes to maximize his abilities. He added:

“I want to maximize my full talent and ability while I still have it right now, so, I don’t know, no specific goals looking into next season just yet but I just want to be at my best. I know I haven’t been performing the way I’m capable of, so just putting it all out together is the main thing for next season."

Christian Coleman was a part of the 4x100m relay squad representing the USA at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Despite being a top contender for the gold, a baton exchange error pulled the USA out of contention for a podium finish.

