"Filled with love" - Christian Coleman shares glimpses of birthday weekend along with Sha'Carri Richardson at Anna Maria Island

Christian Coleman gave a sneak peek into his fun birthday weekend with Sha'Carri Richardson and other friends. The athlete celebrated his 29th birthday on March 6, 2025.

On his Instagram handle, Coleman shared a bunch of pictures, showcasing the fun time he had with Richardson and his friends. From celebrating it inside the house with beautiful decorations to having a fun time at the beach at Anna Maria Island, the American had a blast on his birthday.

In the first picture, he posed in front of his birthday decor, and in the next one, he posed with his entire group on the beach. In the next few pictures and videos, he showcased glimpses of him jet skiing with Richardson. Following this, he struck poses with his friends and shared a video of him cutting his birthday cake.

He extended his gratitude for having a fun-filled weekend and wrote:

"A weekend filled w Love🖤. Excited for what the rest of the year will bring🙏🏾"

Coleman also received a surprise from Sha'Carri Richardson on his birthday as she took him for a helicopter ride. She shared a selfie with him while they were sitting in the car, just moments before she surprised him with the ride. Coleman was completely unaware of the surprise, as she captioned the story:

"He has no idea."

Following this, Richardson shared a video during the helicopter ride and expressed her nervousness while Coleman seemed to enjoy the ride calmly. She wrote in the caption:

"Why am I nervous and he not?"

Christian Coleman revealed his mindset for the 2025 season

American Olympic athlete, Christian Coleman- Source: Getty

Christian Coleman concluded his 2024 season after competing at the Brussels Diamond League, where he bagged a silver medal in the 100m dash. Following this race, he sat for a post-match interview with Citius Mag, where he revealed his mindset for the 2025 season, stating that he would be reaching the goals he feels he is capable of attaining.

Along with this, he also spoke about making the most of his talents and revealed that he has no 'specific goals' for the season. (as quoted by Pulse Sports)

"I would say to be determined, we talked about it a little bit but we’ll see how things go in the next few months… I think the big plan for me, or the big goal for me is just… I feel like I have been in the highest highs of the sport and the lowest lows and for me, putting it all out together and reaching my goals that I know I’m capable of achieving," Christian Coleman said.

He added:

“I want to maximize my full talent and ability while I still have it right now, so, I don’t know, no specific goals looking into next season just yet but I just want to be at my best. I know I haven’t been performing the way I’m capable of, so just putting it all out together is the main thing for next season."

Christian Coleman also competed in the Paris Olympics; however, it did not pan out as expected because he fell short of attaining a podium finish.

